Bournemouth-Milan: Official Lineups for Europa League Match

AC Milan enters tonight’s UEFA Europa League third-round fixture at the Vitality Stadium seeking to extend a two-match winning streak across all competitions, AC Milan reported. The Rossoneri face Bournemouth at 21.00 local time under the guidance of manager Amorim, while Rose leads the home side.

Match Essentials at the Vitality Stadium

AC Milan arrives with consecutive victories across European and domestic fixtures, aiming to maintain structural momentum.

Kickoff is scheduled for 21.00 tonight at the Vitality Stadium for the 3rd matchday of the UEFA Europa League.

Referee Fotias from Greece officiates the international clash on the English south coast.

Rose and Amorim Set Tactical Lineups

Manager Rose has deployed a 4-2-3-1 formation for Bournemouth. Di Gregorio starts in goal, protected by a back four of Hill, Diakité, Silva, and Truffert. Adams and Christie anchor the midfield, positioned behind a creative line of Tavernier, Kluivert, and Gannon-Doak. Evanilson leads the attacking line as the central striker.

The Bournemouth substitutes bench features Petrović, Allan, Adli, Brooks, Cook, Rayan, Rodríguez, Soler, Smith, and Tóth.

🔥 Bournemouth 3 – 0 AC Milan | Match Analysis & Stats (UEFA Europa League – League Phase)

For the visitors, Amorim has set up AC Milan in a 4-4-1-1 tactical shape. Maignan retains his position between the posts. The defensive unit consists of Tomori, De Winter, Pavlović, and Estupiñan. In midfield, Moreira, Musah, Jashari, and Loftus-Cheek form the four-man line, supporting Hutchinson operating just behind advanced forward Cisse.

Milan’s bench includes reserve goalkeepers Bouyer and Torriani, alongside outfield options Bartesaghi, Diawara, Gila, Vladimirov, Comotto, Modrić, Pulisic, Rabiot, and Camarda.

HIGHLIGHTS – Bournemouth vs AC Milan | UEFA Europa League – Jornada 3 Fase de Liga 2026-27 | TUDN

Team Manager Formation Starting Goalkeeper Bournemouth Rose 4-2-3-1 Di Gregorio AC Milan Amorim 4-4-1-1 Maignan

Fotias Referees Match as Milan Kits Go on Sale

Greek official Fotias takes charge of the whistle on the south coast, overseeing an officiating crew tasked with managing European competition stakes.

As the European campaign continues, official club merchandising remains active, with the PUMA 2026/27 AC Milan kits currently available for purchase through official retail channels.

AFC Bournemouth vs. Milan: Extended Highlights | UEL League Phase MD 3 | CBS Sports Golazo