Killara Man Charged With Raping 14-Year-Old Boy at Echo Point Park

A 70-year-old Killara man was arrested and charged on Thursday following a heavily armed tactical police raid on his upper north shore home, in connection with an alleged random attack on a 14-year-old boy at a Roseville reserve in 2023, theage.com.au reported.

Detectives executed the search warrant at the Killara property on Thursday morning, leading the man out in a T-shirt and track pants shortly after officers breached the premises. General duties police carried several seized electronic devices out of the house in brown evidence bags for forensic examination.

Investigators allege the assault occurred after the man, then aged 68, approached the teenager at Echo Point Park near the Roseville Bridge in 2023. Police allege the man raped the boy and incited the child to perform a sex act. Authorities stated that the man and the boy were not known to each other, treating the incident as a random attack while they continue to verify the full circumstances.

Investigation and Charges at Hornsby Police Station

While the alleged assault took place in 2023, formal investigations did not commence until December 2025, culminating in Thursday’s tactical raid and arrest.

Following the operation, officers transported the man to Hornsby Police Station, where authorities formally charged him with sexual touching of a child aged between 10 and 16, engaging in sexual intercourse with a child aged between 14 and 16, and inciting a child aged between 10 and 16 to take part in a sexual act.

Accused Remains in Custody Until November 4

The accused appeared in Hornsby Local Court on Thursday afternoon, where his bail was formally refused. He remains in custody and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on November 4.

People seeking assistance can reach the National Sexual Assault, Domestic Family Violence Counselling Service via 1800RESPECT at 1800 737 732, or alternatively contact the Men’s Referral Service on 1300 766 491.