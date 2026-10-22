Home » Entertainment » Cliff Richard to Release Reggae Version of ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ for Christmas

At 86 years old, Cliff Richard is tackling an entirely new musical genre by learning reggae for a reimagined version of the classic Bible psalm ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’, which he intends to issue as his next Christmas single.

The track is slated to join a festive album project in 2027, following his upcoming career-spanning compilation.

Richard Collaborates with Chris Eaton on Reggae Psalm

The performer announced the unusual pivot during a conversation at the Rose Theatre in Kingston, London, nme.com reported. Richard is collaborating with Chris Eaton on the new rendition of the psalm. Eaton previously penned Richard’s 1990 UK Christmas Number One single, ‘Saviour’s Day’.

“I’ve never sung reggae before, but Chris is really good at it. He’s phrased it like that, so I’m learning reggae,” Richard explained during the Kingston appearance, as noted by nme.com. “He’s written me Number Ones at Christmas, and his new song is based on one of the psalms. I can’t sing it yet as I’ve not learnt it. But it goes, ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd…’ and it’s reggae.”

The planned single arrives amidst a crowded release schedule for the singer. On November 27, Warner Music will release his new album titled Only Number Ones. That upcoming record features Richard putting his own unique stamp on a selection of chart-topping hits, including a fresh interpretation of ‘White Christmas’ alongside covers of songs originally recorded by Harry Styles and The Monkees.

Sir Cliff Richard, 86, aiming for fourth Christmas No1 with surprise REGGAE version of The Lord is My Shepherd.#CliffRichard https://t.co/KmlTIaNIM4 — https://x.com/SirCliffNews/status/2112266674313589201

Fans Mock the Stylistic Choice on Social Media

The announcement of a reggae psalm immediately sparked a wave of bewildered commentary and lighthearted mockery across social media platforms like X. Music fans questioned the stylistic choice, with one user writing that it “sounds so wrong”, while another posted, “Dear God, wasn’t ‘Mistletoe & Wine’ bad enough?”

Other listeners leaned into absurdity. One fan joked about preferring Richard during his 1976 ‘Devil Woman’ era, writing, “I think I prefer him during his Satanic, Devil worship phase!” Another commenter remarked that the concept sounded like a satirical idea straight from the mind of Alan Partridge, while a third quipped, “Spliff Richard”.

Despite the skepticism online, the project marks another eccentric chapter in Richard’s long holiday chart history. The singer has secured UK Christmas Number Ones across his career, including 1960’s ‘I Love You’ with The Shadows, 1988’s ‘Mistletoe and Wine’, 1989’s Band Aid II effort ‘Do They Know It’s Christmas?’, and 1990’s ‘Saviour’s Day’, followed later by 1999’s ‘The Millennium Prayer’.

Release / Project Year Key Detail ‘I Love You’ (with The Shadows) 1960 UK Christmas Number One ‘Mistletoe and Wine’ 1988 UK Christmas Number One ‘Saviour’s Day’ 1990 Written by Chris Eaton; UK Christmas Number One Only Number Ones 2026 New covers album releasing on November 27 via Warner Music ‘The Lord Is My Shepherd’ (Reggae Version) 2027 (Expected) Targeted festive single following current reggae rehearsals

Singer Releases Album After Prostate Cancer Treatment

The upcoming single and November album release follow a challenging period for the singer’s health. Late last year, Richard revealed that he underwent treatment for prostate cancer, describing the diagnostic screening process as “absolutely ridiculous”. He subsequently urged the public to pursue routine medical testing, noting during discussions about his diagnosis that constant vigilance is necessary.

Photo: faroutmagazine.co.uk

Far Out Magazine noted that the 86-year-old artist is aiming to land his sixth UK Christmas Number One with the reggae-infused psalm, building on a catalog that also includes his UK Number One single ‘The Millennium Prayer’.

As November 27 approaches, anticipation builds around how listeners will receive his interpretations of modern pop hits alongside these traditional festive experiments.