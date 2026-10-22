Tom Skerritt Dies at 93, Publicist Tells The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Skerritt, the character actor whose six-decade career spanned foundational roles in Robert Altman’s M*A*S*H, Ridley Scott’s Alien, and Tony Scott’s Top Gun, died Wednesday at the age of 93 from natural causes, according to his publicist via The Hollywood Reporter.

What We Know About Tom Skerritt’s Career and Passing

Skerritt passed away on Wednesday of natural causes at age 93, as announced by his family through his publicist.

His extensive film and televisionography included over 170 credits, highlighted by an Emmy Award win for the 1990s drama series Picket Fences.

Beyond acting, he served a four-year tour in the US Air Force and co-founded the Red Badge Project in 2012 to help veterans process PTSD through storytelling.

From Detroit Streets to the Golden Age of Ensembles

Born a blue-collar kid from Detroit, Skerritt served a four-year tour of duty in the US Air Force before launching an acting career that would define rugged cinematic authority for over sixty years. As noted by Deadline, producers Terry and Denis Sanders spotted him in a community stage production, leading to his big-screen debut in the 1962 Korean War drama War Hunt alongside Robert Redford and Sydney Pollack. That practical, street-level training on set forged an actor built for dense ensembles. His major breakout arrived in 1970 when he portrayed Duke Forrest in Robert Altman’s hit satirical comedy M*A*S*H, a film that earned a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

We celebrate the life and career of then-SAG Awards nominated actor Tom Skerritt. He may be best remembered for his roles 'Picket Fences,' 'MASH', 'Alien', 'Top Gun' and more. Our condolences to his wife, children and friends. #SagAftraMember since 1962 https://t.co/RHCkt8HC6b — https://x.com/sagaftra/status/2113367357858939308

The 1970s cemented his reputation as an indispensable character player across wildly divergent genres. He appeared in the cult black comedy Harold and Maude, Altman’s crime drama Thieves Like Us, Big Bad Mama, and the Oscar-nominated ballet drama The Turning Point alongside Shirley MacLaine. He also made a memorable, zany turn as the shell-shocked, pot-dealing Vietnam veteran Strawberry in Cheech & Chong’s 1978 comedy Up in Smoke.

Skerritt Initially Doubted Alien Budget Before Ridley Scott Joined

Skerritt famously approached iconic commercial properties with skepticism. When first offered the role of Captain Dallas of the doomed spacecraft Nostromo in Ridley Scott’s 1979 masterpiece Alien, he initially turned it down. He doubted a two-million-dollar budget would sustain a credible sci-fi picture, comparing the prospect unfavorably to the work of Ed Wood. He reconsidered only after learning that Ridley Scott had signed on to direct, ultimately starring alongside Sigourney Weaver in a narrative where a female protagonist subverted traditional sci-fi tropes.

Tom Skerritt, known for his roles in ‘M*A*S*H’ and ‘Alien,’ has passed away aged 93. pic.twitter.com/qq92JRP6jx — https://x.com/PopCrave/status/2113346272908415002

A similar friction preceded his casting as Commander “Viper” Metcalf in Tony Scott’s 1986 blockbuster Top Gun.

Project Year Role Accolade or Milestone M*A*S*H 1970 Captain Duke Forrest Box office hit, Best Picture Oscar nomination Alien 1979 Captain Dallas Critical sci-fi milestone Top Gun 1986 Commander “Viper” Metcalf Global box office smash Picket Fences 1993 Sheriff Jimmy Brock Won Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor

Picket Fences Role Earned Skerritt an Emmy Award

While his cinematic footprint was immense, television brought Skerritt his highest individual critical honors. In the 1990s, he starred as Sheriff Jimmy Brock in David E. Kelley’s quirky CBS drama series Picket Fences, serving as the voice of calm amid fictional Rome, Wisconsin’s surreal catastrophes. That role earned him the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1993, with an additional nomination following in 1994. His small-screen reach extended to recurring and guest appearances as Evan Drake on Cheers, alongside stops on Will & Grace, The West Wing, and Brothers & Sisters.

Photo: The Hollywood Reporter

Away from soundstages, Skerritt channeled his creative energy into painting, writing, and environmental advocacy. Inspired in part by his work on A River Runs Through It, he championed watershed documentaries and partnered with conservation groups including American Rivers and the Gallatin River Task Force. In 2012, he co-founded the Red Badge Project, utilizing storytelling workshops to help combat veterans process post-traumatic stress.

Reflecting on his prolific output late in life, Skerritt maintained a characteristic humility. As his family noted in their statement to the press, those who knew him personally cherished his humor, curiosity, and generosity long after the marquee lights dimmed.

Tom Skerritt, actor known for 'Top Gun' and 'Picket Fences,' dies at 93