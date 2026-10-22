Tumbler Ridge Shooting Accomplice Pleads Not Guilty in US Court

The person accused of acting as an accomplice in the devastating Tumbler Ridge school shooting has formally entered a plea of not guilty in a United States court, setting the stage for a high-stakes trial this coming December.

James Bryant appeared briefly in a Seattle courtroom on Thursday, wearing a beige correctional jumpsuit, dark-rimmed glasses, and hair reaching down to her waist. Radio-Canada noted that Bryant’s defense attorney previously specified that her client goes by the name Melody and uses feminine pronouns. Presided over by U.S. Magistrate Michelle Peterson, the hearing established that the 30-year-old Bellingham, Washington resident faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit murder in a foreign country.

Bryant Helped Gunman Prepare British Columbia Massacre

According to criminal complaints filed by the FBI, Bryant conspired online with the 18-year-old shooter, Jesse Van Rootselaar, leading up to the massacre in British Columbia. Prosecutors allege that Bryant aided the gunman by helping prepare an attempted live broadcast of the killings, offering tactical advice on where to carry out the assault, and sending money to purchase a lighter intended for an explosive device.

Accused Tumbler Ridge co-conspirator pleads not guilty in U.S. court

Bryant aurait également aidé Van Rootselaar à démarrer la voiture familiale — cette dernière ne sachant pas conduire — avant qu’elle ne prenne la direction de l’école secondaire Tumbler Ridge.

The February attack left eight people dead, including five students and a staff member at the school, before Van Rootselaar died by suicide as police closed in. On February 10, according to FBI files cited by La Presse, Van Rootselaar messaged Bryant to state she had prepared for the assault. Shortly afterward, the shooter told Bryant that a live broadcast had been initiated and that family members had been shot at home. “I’m going now. (For real) Live. I shot them,” Van Rootselaar allegedly messaged.

Bryant Faces Life Imprisonment at December Trial

During Thursday’s appearance, U.S. Magistrate Michelle Peterson informed Bryant that the charges carry a maximum penalty of life imprisonment alongside a $250,000 US fine. U.S. District Judge Kymberly K. Evanson has been assigned to oversee the trial, which is scheduled to begin on December 21 in Seattle.

Bryant was denied release on bail during the proceedings. As the legal process moves forward, all allegations against the Washington state resident remain unproven in a court of law, and the defense has yet to test the prosecution’s evidence before a judge and jury.