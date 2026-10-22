Violinist Philippe Dunnigan Returns to Estrie After Paris Shows

Violinist Philippe Dunnigan has returned to Estrie following a series of performances in Paris accompanying Céline Dion, ici.radio-canada.ca reported. The collaboration marked a reunion for the musicians who previously worked together before the singer’s health issues interrupted her career.

Celine Dion Fears for Her Voice Before Paris Shows

Philippe Dunnigan recently returned to Estrie after playing violin for Céline Dion’s Paris concert series.

The reunion in Paris proved highly emotional, with the singer expressing deep fear about whether she could successfully sing again.

Dion is scheduled to perform another 10-concert run in Paris next May.

The Paris Reunion and Rehearsal Room Emotions

Philippe Dunnigan’s violin bow and strings are taking a brief rest in Estrie after supporting Céline Dion during her recent slate of shows in Paris, ici.radio-canada.ca reported. The Estrie-based musician was already familiar with the superstar, having served as her violinist before she fell ill. Dunnigan described his reunion with the diva as an intensely emotional experience.

The singer harbored genuine fears about her ability to perform vocally again. When the musicians and Dion gathered in a Paris rehearsal room for the first time, the atmosphere carried heavy emotion and relief, according to Dunnigan. “We hugged each other. It was really very touching,” he noted.

Walking on Eggshells During the First Concert

The decision to bring Dion back to the stage materialized relatively quickly. That rapid timeline generated a distinct wave of nervousness among both the backing instrumentalists and the vocalist herself, ici.radio-canada.ca reported. During the opening performance, everyone felt as though they were walking on eggshells.

Over the final weeks of the run, Dunnigan observed the return of the singer from her finest years, paired with a distinct layer of vulnerability. That vulnerability transformed the live shows into a genuine communion with the audience. He characterized the entire concert series as equally intense and touching.

Tears on Stage and Future Paris Dates

Among the many memories Dunnigan carried away from the experience, one specific element stood out above the rest. It was Dion’s sheer joy at being back on stage, which frequently moved her to tears. The emotional weight of the performances meant tissues were constantly brought to her on stage.

The return to the stage is far from over. Céline Dion is scheduled to perform another series of 10 concerts in May, returning once again to Paris.