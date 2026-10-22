Roger Goodell Calls NFL Melbourne Game a Tremendous Success

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league’s Week 1 game in Melbourne, Australia, was a tremendous success on every level, drawing an official attendance of 100,021 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, according to nbcsports.com.

The matchup kicked off on a Friday morning locally so it could air on Thursday night in the United States. Goodell noted that the event proved the viability of long-distance international travel for teams and highlighted the strong sports passion in Australia.

Early Arrival Helps 49ers Defeat Rams in Melbourne

The logistical approach to the Melbourne fixture saw two contrasting methods. The San Francisco 49ers arrived a week in advance to acclimate to the environment, while the Los Angeles Rams arrived only a day before kickoff. The 49ers subsequently defeated the Rams in a blowout.

Goodell remarked that the league learns from every event and that teams demonstrated they can handle the extended travel required for contests in the region. When asked if the successful trip opens the door for future games in Asia, Goodell indicated that teams are capable of managing the distance.

Attendance and International Expansion

The event drew 100,021 spectators to the Melbourne Cricket Ground for a 10:30 a.m. Friday start time. Goodell called that figure remarkable and stated it reflects the high level of sports enthusiasm in the country.

Team Arrival Timing Result San Francisco 49ers One week prior Win Los Angeles Rams One day prior Loss

Goodell has consistently expressed a desire to expand the league’s overseas footprint. Based on the reception in Melbourne, the NFL is expected to stage future games Down Under.