Valve Composer Mike Morasky Accidentally Reveals HLX Codename

During an audio design presentation on October 21, Valve composer Mike Morasky accidentally mentioned the unannounced codename
HLX while discussing high dynamic range audio, publicly mentioning the internal project believed by fans to be the long-rumored third mainline entry in the Half-Life series.
The accidental reveal took place during GameSoundCon, a convention dedicated to video game music and sound design. Sound designers David Feise and Carlye Nyte joined Morasky on stage for a panel covering Source 2 engine sound mechanics and audio flexibility.
When a question arose concerning voice counts and the engine’s group system, Morasky began detailing how the developer handles audio features across its active software catalog.
In fact, I think Deadlock has their own version of HDR. You know, HLX has its own version, so on and so forth.
Mike Morasky, Valve composer and audio artist, via GamesRadar+
That brief sentence marked the first time a Valve employee officially uttered the HLX codename in public. Until now, the project’s existence lived primarily within datamined game code and unofficial reports. When Valve announced its new Steam Machine, many expected the company to reveal Half-Life 3 alongside the hardware, but that did not happen. The Steam Machine has since been released without a new Half-Life game, yet rumors surrounding Valve’s mysterious HLX project have continued.
Coworker Reaction and On-Stage Tension at GameSoundCon
The slip of the tongue did not go unnoticed by the other Valve designers sharing the stage. Right after Morasky dropped the codename, Feise—a 17-year veteran at the studio—barely audibly muttered
nice work before quickly steering the conversation elsewhere. A panel member next to him can be seen whispering something along the lines of
nice work to him in a sarcastic manner.
Morasky immediately stopped elaborating on the topic.
Years of Datamining and Engine Code References
While Valve has never acknowledged the project officially prior to this panel, the HLX acronym has appeared in company files for over five years. Dataminers tracking updates across titles like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Deadlock repeatedly flagged string references pointing toward advanced gameplay mechanics.
- Advanced dynamic physics systems operating inside Source 2.
- Multi-directional gravity zones that alter player movement across walls and ceilings.
- Environment designs reminiscent of Xen where traditional spatial orientations do not apply.
- Non-player character pathfinding capable of chasing players across rotating and curved surfaces.
Composer Missteps Suggest HLX Is Playable
Morasky is no stranger to verbal missteps regarding the iconic science fiction franchise. During a 2023 interview, the composer casually referred to
both the Half-Life games he had worked on before hurriedly correcting himself to say
game. His official company credits list only 2020’s Half-Life: Alyx, leaving fans to wonder about his involvement in earlier, uncredited or unannounced iterations.
Independent tracking suggests the project has moved well beyond early prototyping. Reports from community investigators indicated that HLX is playable from start to end, placing its internal development far further along than public expectations suggest.