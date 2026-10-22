Valve Composer Mike Morasky Accidentally Reveals HLX Codename

During an audio design presentation on October 21, Valve composer Mike Morasky accidentally mentioned the unannounced codename HLX while discussing high dynamic range audio, publicly mentioning the internal project believed by fans to be the long-rumored third mainline entry in the Half-Life series.

The accidental reveal took place during GameSoundCon, a convention dedicated to video game music and sound design. Sound designers David Feise and Carlye Nyte joined Morasky on stage for a panel covering Source 2 engine sound mechanics and audio flexibility.

When a question arose concerning voice counts and the engine’s group system, Morasky began detailing how the developer handles audio features across its active software catalog.

Valve developers renamed a mention of HLX (rumored to be Half-Life 3) from "hlx.hrtf_basic" to "core.hrtf_basic". pic.twitter.com/GrmFdez9Zu — https://x.com/gabefollower/status/2014114853145686397

In fact, I think Deadlock has their own version of HDR. You know, HLX has its own version, so on and so forth. Mike Morasky, Valve composer and audio artist, via GamesRadar+

That brief sentence marked the first time a Valve employee officially uttered the HLX codename in public. Until now, the project’s existence lived primarily within datamined game code and unofficial reports. When Valve announced its new Steam Machine, many expected the company to reveal Half-Life 3 alongside the hardware, but that did not happen. The Steam Machine has since been released without a new Half-Life game, yet rumors surrounding Valve’s mysterious HLX project have continued.

Coworker Reaction and On-Stage Tension at GameSoundCon

The slip of the tongue did not go unnoticed by the other Valve designers sharing the stage. Right after Morasky dropped the codename, Feise—a 17-year veteran at the studio—barely audibly muttered nice work before quickly steering the conversation elsewhere. A panel member next to him can be seen whispering something along the lines of nice work to him in a sarcastic manner.

Valve employee Mike Morasky has accidentally mentioned the word "HLX" during a conference about video game audio design. Right after mentioning the phrase, the person next to Morasky can seemingly be seen whispering "nice work" to him in a sarcastic manner. HLX has long been… pic.twitter.com/o1n8l4wIyG — https://x.com/PowerUpGamingUK/status/2113329113595310150

Morasky immediately stopped elaborating on the topic.

Years of Datamining and Engine Code References

While Valve has never acknowledged the project officially prior to this panel, the HLX acronym has appeared in company files for over five years. Dataminers tracking updates across titles like Counter-Strike 2, Dota 2, and Deadlock repeatedly flagged string references pointing toward advanced gameplay mechanics.

Photo: ScreenRant

Advanced dynamic physics systems operating inside Source 2.

Multi-directional gravity zones that alter player movement across walls and ceilings.

Environment designs reminiscent of Xen where traditional spatial orientations do not apply.

Non-player character pathfinding capable of chasing players across rotating and curved surfaces.

Composer Missteps Suggest HLX Is Playable

Morasky is no stranger to verbal missteps regarding the iconic science fiction franchise. During a 2023 interview, the composer casually referred to both the Half-Life games he had worked on before hurriedly correcting himself to say game. His official company credits list only 2020’s Half-Life: Alyx, leaving fans to wonder about his involvement in earlier, uncredited or unannounced iterations.

Independent tracking suggests the project has moved well beyond early prototyping. Reports from community investigators indicated that HLX is playable from start to end, placing its internal development far further along than public expectations suggest.

🤯 For everyone waiting for Half-Life 3 — a Valve employee openly mentioned HLX during a Q&A sessionNow, time for some wild theories:— This is the FIRST TIME anyone from Valve has publicly said the codename out loud. Until now, it had only appeared in code snippets and online… — https://x.com/VGTimes/status/2113338353034944707