AG Todd Blanche Won’t Rule Out DOJ Intervening in Election Certification

Attorney General Todd Blanche declined to rule out the possibility that the Department of Justice could intervene to block states from certifying midterm election results, telling reporters that “there’s scenarios we could all come up with” regarding doomsday situations.

The remarks, delivered Thursday in Norfolk, Virginia, alongside FBI Director Kash Patel, come amid a broader campaign by the Trump administration to focus on noncitizen voting ahead of the 2026 midterms. While Blanche insisted that the agency has no intention of improperly interfering with local election administration, his refusal to completely take post-election intervention off the table drew immediate scrutiny.

According to nbcnews.com, the Justice Department’s legal threats arrive amid a broader push by the Trump administration to target noncitizen voting. The department recently filed a lawsuit against California to compel state officials to review 18,000 registered voters the DOJ suspected could be noncitizens seeking to cast fraudulent ballots, an enforcement strategy concerning voting experts.

Photo: nbcnews.com

Essential Facts on the DOJ Voting Stance

Attorney General Todd Blanche acknowledged that hypothetical doomsday scenarios exist where the Justice Department might seek to intercede in state certification processes.

Federal law limits DOJ involvement in elections primarily to safeguarding civil rights and prosecuting individual violations, leaving vote tallying and certification entirely to state and local officials.

Democratic lawmakers have repeatedly warned administration officials against deploying federal law enforcement at polling sites or interfering with local electoral administration.

Federal Agencies Lack Authority to Halt State Election Certifications

Under U.S. law, the mechanics of running elections and certifying results belong squarely to state and local officials. Private citizens and candidates retain avenues to challenge results in court, but executive branch agencies possess no statutory mandate to halt state confirmation processes.

Despite these clear statutory lines, administration officials have repeatedly left doors open regarding potential interventions. During his July confirmation hearing, Blanche drew sharp criticism from lawmakers for avoiding commitments against deploying immigration agents at polling places, stating only that he would follow the law. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin similarly left open the possibility of Immigration and Customs Enforcement making arrests at polls.

Photo: democracydocket.com

Democratic Senators Warn Federal Law Enforcement Against Polling Place Deployment

The persistent ambiguity from top law enforcement and security officials prompted a swift and direct response from Capitol Hill. A dozen Democratic senators formally warned Blanche, Mullin, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that any attempts to deploy federal law enforcement personnel at polling locations during the November 2026 midterms would be entirely illegal.

Official / Agency Stated Stance or Action Reported Concern Attorney General Todd Blanche Refused to rule out hypothetical DOJ intervention in state vote certification. Potential improper federal interference in local election administration. Department of Justice Litigation targeting mail-in states over noncitizen voter registration lists. Challenging state-managed voting systems like California’s all-mail ballot process. Democratic Senators Issued formal warnings against deploying federal officers at polling sites. Potential violations of federal laws restricting law enforcement presence at elections.

When pressed by reporters in Virginia regarding whether he could completely rule out actions that might delay ballot counting or certification, Blanche maintained that day-to-day planning does not involve blocking election results.