Jeon Do-yeon Reflects on Sul Kying-gu and Lee Chang-dong

South Korean actress Jeon Do-yeon reflects on her working relationship with co-star Sul Kying-gu and director Lee Chang-dong in a newly published interview with A Rabbit’s Foot, discussing how her approach to character work evolved from rigid obedience to instinctual presence.

Shaping Modern Korean Cinema

Jeon and Sul Kying-gu reunite as on-screen partners in the feature Possible Love, following earlier collaborations in I Wish I Had a Wife (2001), Birthday, and Kill Boksoon.

Reflecting on her drama Secret Sunshine directed by Lee Chang-dong, Jeon admits initial resentment over unconventional direction before recognizing its transformative impact on her craft.

The performer emphasizes an internal shift toward opening her heart to every living moment on set rather than intellectualizing character analysis.

Building Trust with Sul Kying-gu

Jeon and Sul have charted a path together since 2001. Speaking with A Rabbit’s Foot, Jeon explains that their early work together in 2001’s light romantic comedy I Wish I Had a Wife captured them at a much younger stage of their careers.

The intervening years changed their dynamic. Having subsequently shared the screen in Birthday and Kill Boksoon, the pair now share an established foundation of faith. Jeon notes that their latest feature, Possible Love, showcases a rapport where people have said they are like a real-life married couple.

Sul Kyung-gu, Jeon Do-yeon & Lee Chang-dong on 'Possible Love''s Ten Year Journey

It’s not the kind of chemistry you can achieve by simply acting together. It’s not a discussion about a scene. There’s something about our real life relationship that needs to come through the screen as well.

Collaboration Year Project Title Genre / Dynamic 2001 I Wish I Had a Wife Romantic Comedy / Love Interests Birthday Husband and Wife Kill Boksoon Possible Love

Unlocking the Method Behind Secret Sunshine

The conversation also revisits Jeon’s collaboration with Lee Chang-dong on Secret Sunshine. Looking back at the shoot, Jeon reveals she initially harbored resentment toward the director’s unorthodox methods.

At the time, she was tasked with playing a mother who loses her child, despite having no personal experience of motherhood or marriage. Director Lee repeatedly urged her to express authentic feelings while withholding straightforward technical instructions, plunging the actress into genuine confusion.

That confusion mirrored her character’s internal turmoil. Only after principal photography wrapped and she viewed the finished picture did Jeon grasp what the director demanded. The experience permanently altered her professional philosophy.

Instinctive Performances

Before stepping in front of Lee’s cameras, Jeon operated as an actor eager to fulfill every instruction on the page, aiming to satisfy a director’s exact vision. Working on Secret Sunshine taught her to redirect that energy inward.

Instead of over-intellectualizing psychological breakdowns or analyzing screenplays through academic frameworks, Jeon learned to enter her own head and trust the immediate reality of the set. That creative independence guides her career today.