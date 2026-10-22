Meta deal keeps Mark Zuckerberg in California for eight years

Meta Platforms (META.O) has struck a deal with Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg to issue a new class of non-voting shares, ensuring he remains a California resident for the next eight years after warning he might leave the state over a proposed billionaire wealth tax.

Zuckerberg Stays in California to Protect Voting Control

Zuckerberg agreed to maintain his primary residence in California or wherever Meta keeps its headquarters for eight years in exchange for non-voting Class C shares.

The corporate restructure, scheduled for January 2027, will function as a two-for-one stock split to help fund acquisitions and retain talent while protecting Zuckerberg’s voting control.

The agreement directly precedes a November 3 ballot initiative on Proposition 40, a proposed one-time 5% tax on California residents holding assets exceeding $1 billion.

Tax Liability Pressures Zuckerberg to Consider Relocating

According to regulatory disclosures, Meta Platforms concluded the pact following what a filing characterized as robust and at several points contentious negotiations. Because Proposition 40 could subject him to a severe tax burden and potentially compel him to divest voting shares to settle it, Zuckerberg let a special board committee know he was contemplating moving his main domicile away from California. As Anadolu Ajansı documented, the special committee determined that keeping Zuckerberg at the helm remains essential as artificial intelligence initiatives grow, viewing his consistent presence at the corporate office as crucial for hands-on cooperation with Meta Superintelligence Labs.

Meta Cuts Deal to Keep Zuckerberg in California Amid Tax Threat

Proposition 40 asks Californians whether to impose a one-time 5% tax on the state’s billionaires. The measure targets roughly 250 billionaires collectively worth upwards of $2 trillion, according to Reuters. While political analysts note the ballot initiative is far from certain to pass, tech billionaires have spent heavily to fight the measure. Tech founders including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Palantir co-founder Peter Thiel, and former Google CEO Eric Schmidt have contributed funds to oppose the tax, The Guardian reported.

Meta Issues Non-Voting Shares to Fund Tax Bills

Under the terms of the arrangement, Zuckerberg will receive non-voting shares he can sell to potentially foot a multi-billion-dollar tax bill if the proposal is approved. Zuckerberg, ranked by Forbes as the world’s sixth-richest person with a net worth of approximately $240 billion, can immediately sell 20% of the Class C shares he receives.

Photo: Reuters

Meta disclosed that it will issue a new class of non-voting Class C common stock in January 2027. The issuance will effectively result in a two-for-one split to fund acquisitions and retain top talent while maintaining Zuckerberg’s corporate control. Long-term forecasts in the company’s filings indicated that Meta would need to raise hundreds of billions of dollars over several years, beginning as early as fall 2026, to finance its artificial intelligence growth plans.

Financial Metric Reported Figure Mark Zuckerberg Net Worth ~$240 Billion Proposed Wealth Tax Rate 5% (One-Time) Stock Split Structure 2-for-1 (Class C Non-Voting)

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

NEW —The extraordinary story of how Mark Zuckerberg wheeled and dealed to get Meta’s board of directors to protect him from California’s wealth tax.With @elitanjourno https://t.co/ZYnxhazGDo — https://x.com/teddyschleifer/status/2113079237318259198