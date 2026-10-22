Dwarf reed snakes cartwheel to travel faster, researchers find

Dwarf Reed Snakes Cartwheel at Speeds Reaching 3.69 Meters Per Second

By keeping their heads relatively fixed while rotating their midsections, these secretive serpents travel four times faster than normal undulating locomotion.

Kinematics of the Acrobatic Escape Mechanism

Researchers filmed the nocturnal creatures from multiple angles between 2019 and 2022 to break down the mechanics behind the rolling behavior. According to findings highlighted by Live Science, the dwarf reed snakes belonging to the Pseudorabdion genus execute this maneuver by curving their bodies and rolling away.

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During the process, the animal alternates the side of its body touching the ground while maintaining an S-shaped curve with its head. The visual effect is described as resembling an F1 car tire careening down a track after a crash, except the tire is alive and feeds on earthworms.

In the cartwheel where the tail comes down on the left side of its head, the snake angles its whitish belly toward the viewer, while a tail landing on the right side of its head shows its darker back to the viewer.

Dwarf Reed Snake Rolling In Slow-Motion

Laboratory Racetrack Trials Across Three Species

Scientists tested 13 members across three species—Pseudorabdion saravacense, Pseudorabdion collaris, and Pseudorabdion longiceps—on an 8-inch (20-centimeter) wide laboratory racetrack. While researchers gently tapped the creatures to prompt movement, six reed snakes from another genus, Calamaria, only slithered normally and did not exhibit the rolling trait.

At full tilt, the tumbling snakes clocked speeds ranging from 1.7 to 3.7 meters per second, translating to roughly six to 13 kilometers per hour. The trials demonstrated that the animals retain high directional control, frequently ending their tumble by diving beneath nearby shelter.

Photo: VICE

Study Confirms Stabilization Techniques in Animal Behavior

The behavior was formally documented for the first time in a study published in 2023 referenced by Biotropica. The latest research quantifies these movements and confirms the stabilization techniques.

Yosuke Kojima, a lecturer in the biology department at Toho University and first author of the study, noted that behavioral innovations can create unexpected abilities beyond what an animal’s morphology suggests.

They See Me Rolling! Dwarf Reedsnakes Fling Themselves Along At 4 Meters Per Second

Researchers Observe Small Snakes Roll in Explosive Motions

Finding the snakes was no easy task, as they were only about 11 to 28 centimeters (roughly 4 to 11 inches) long.

I find it especially amazing that an elongate animal like a snake can manage to roll, especially given that they do it in such an explosive way, which probably asks a lot of their muscles and bones. Tingle additionally points out that some writers in the 1800s talked about hoop snakes and described their motion as rolling, though she had previously chalked it up to overly inventive imaginations.