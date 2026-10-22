PS6 Price Leak: Could the Next PlayStation Cost Over $1,000?

The PlayStation 6 may cost between 1,000 and 1,100 dollars, according to industrial leaks. This pricing reflects a Bill of Materials (BOM) that is roughly 200 dollars cheaper than Microsoft’s Xbox Helix, though both consoles face soaring component costs driven by AI data center demand.

Sony’s hardware strategy is shifting. For years, console makers sold boxes at a loss to make money on software. That’s changing. Hideaki Nishino, head of Sony Interactive Entertainment, told investors in June that the company doesn’t intend to sell hardware at significant losses. This means the PS6 won’t be subsidized like the PS5 was.

Will the PS6 cost more than 1,000 dollars?

Current projections suggest a retail price of 1,000 to 1,100 dollars. This is a massive jump from the 600-dollar estimates seen in late 2025. The leaker Kepler_L2 estimates that the production cost of the PS6 could be up to 200 dollars lower than that of the Xbox Helix. The leaker Kepler_L2 estimates the PS6 BOM is 200 dollars lower than the Helix, which is expected to retail between 1,200 and 1,800 dollars.

PS6 BOM is approximately $200 lower than Magnus — https://x.com/Kepler_L2/status/2112645711456313687

The price floor is rising because the parts are more expensive. According to Cowcotland, the cost for just the RAM and NAND flash storage is estimated at 680 dollars. That single figure is higher than the entire launch price of a standard PS5 in 2020. Sony is reportedly considering reducing the onboard memory to 30 GB of GDDR7 to keep costs down, though some leaks suggest a 40 GB configuration was the original goal.

Why is the hardware so expensive to build?

The culprit is the AI boom. Reports indicate that tech giants are building massive data centers that monopolize the global supply of DRAM and NAND flash chips. Because AI companies pay higher margins, chip manufacturers prioritize them over consumer electronics. This scarcity drives up the price for every gigabyte of memory Sony buys.

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Geopolitical instability is adding to the pressure. JeuxVideo.com cited the war in Iran and allegations of price-fixing as additional macroeconomic factors pushing costs higher. To achieve native 4K at 120 FPS, Sony can’t use old, cheap chips. They need the latest silicon, which is currently the most contested resource in the tech industry.

How does the PS6 compare to the Xbox Helix?

Microsoft is chasing raw power. According to GamerGen, the Xbox Helix is projected to hit 56 TFLOPS of theoretical performance. The PS6 is estimated at 40 TFLOPS. While the Helix has the lead on paper, real-world performance depends on the SoC architecture and memory bandwidth.

Photo: JeuxVideo.com

Feature PlayStation 6 (Estimated) Xbox Helix (Estimated) Theoretical Power 40 TFLOPS 56 TFLOPS Estimated Price $1,000 – $1,100 $1,200 – $1,800 BOM Cost ~$200 lower than Helix Higher production cost Memory Type GDDR7 Not specified

Technical clues are appearing in the wild. On October 2, VideoCardz reported that a hardware ID named “ATLite3” appeared in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 26.9.2 drivers. Kepler_L2 believes this is the code name for the GPU in the PS6’s “Orion” SoC. This suggests the chip design has reached the “tape-out” stage, meaning the physical layout is finalized for manufacturing.

Is Sony moving to a luxury digital model?

Sony is abandoning the mass-market family console approach. JeuxVideo.com notes that the company has officialized a transition to a 100 percent digital ecosystem by 2028. By removing the disc drive, Sony cuts costs and pushes users toward the PlayStation Store.

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This shift turns the PS6 into a luxury tech product, similar to high-end PC graphics cards. If the price stays above 1,000 dollars, the adoption rate will likely plummet compared to previous generations. To avoid a commercial failure, some analysts suggest Sony might push the launch date back to 2028, hoping for a semiconductor oversupply that would lower component prices.

AI data center demand drives console price hikes

The Price: Expect $1,000+ for PS6 and $1,200+ for Xbox Helix.

Expect $1,000+ for PS6 and $1,200+ for Xbox Helix. The Cause: AI data centers are draining the supply of RAM and SSDs.

AI data centers are draining the supply of RAM and SSDs. The Tech: PS6 uses an AMD-based “Orion” SoC; Helix has higher TFLOPS.

PS6 uses an AMD-based “Orion” SoC; Helix has higher TFLOPS. The Strategy: No more selling hardware at a loss; shift to all-digital by 2028.

Official communication from Sony is expected to begin in 2027. Until then, the industry is watching the DRAM market to see if the 1,000-dollar price tag becomes a permanent reality or a temporary spike.