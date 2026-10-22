AEW Dynamite: Ilja Dragunov debuts and Don Callis Family members win

All Elite Wrestling hosted Dynamite on October 21st, 2026, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida, drawing 3,270 fans as the promotion accelerated its buildup toward the upcoming Blood and Guts and Full Gear events. The 2.5-hour broadcast featured multiple championship eliminator matches, surprise returns, and the in-ring debut of Ilja Dragunov.

The Don Callis Family Claims Early Gold and Challenges

The night opened with the AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, facing Mark Davis and Jake Doyle in an Eliminator Match. Davis and Doyle defeated the Young Bucks in an AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator Match, earning the challengers a future title shot at AEW Full Gear.

Davis & Doyle DESTROY and DEFEAT Young Bucks in under 3 minutes!! | AEW Dynamite, 10/21/26

Later in the evening, the stable struck again when Kyle Fletcher and Kevin Knight defeated AEW World Champion Will Ospreay and Adam Copeland in a 13-minute tag team match. Kazuchika Okada interfered at ringside, leading to Copeland accidentally striking his head on Okada’s held championship belt. Fletcher capitalized with a brainbuster for the pin. Following the bell, Wardlow and Don Callis joined the assault, leaving Ospreay and Copeland down before Darby Allin and Steven Borden cleared the ring.

Match / Segment Winner Key Finish / Detail Tag Team Eliminator Mark Davis & Jake Doyle Pinned The Young Bucks via gut-wrench piledriver (2:53) Tag Team Match Kyle Fletcher & Kevin Knight Defeated Will Ospreay & Adam Copeland via brainbuster (13:20) Tag Team Match Jay White & Orange Cassidy Defeated The Death Riders via Blade Runner on Wheeler Yuta (10:27) TBS Contendership Queen Aminata Defeated Maya World via Off With Her Head (10:11)

Borden Announces Blood and Guts Return and Ongoing Chaos

Steven Borden seized the microphone after clearing the ring to officially announce his in-ring return for the upcoming Blood and Guts event scheduled for November 4th. The broadcast confirmed the full lineups for the marquee bout, pitting Will Ospreay, Adam Copeland, Steven Borden, the Young Bucks, and Darby Allin against the Don Callis Family contingent of Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, Wardlow, Kevin Knight, Mark Davis, and Jake Doyle.

Kazuchika Okada costs Adam Copeland the tag team match! | AEW Dynamite, 10/21/26

Elsewhere on the card, Swerve Strickland defeated Tome Filip in a quick 27-second sprint following a House Call and a Vertebreaker. Strickland and Prince Nana later confronted the new AEW World Trios Champions—Brody King, Bandido, and Adam Page—challenging them to a rematch for Full Gear. Page accepted the title match but declined Strickland’s demand for a Texas Death Match stipulation.

Title Contenderships and In-Ring Debuts Shape Full Gear

In championship eliminator action, Jon Moxley successfully defended the AEW Continental Championship against Roderick Strong via a rear-naked choke submission in 11 minutes and three seconds. The aftermath saw Strong attacked by Clark Connors and David Finlay.

Photo: newsbreak.com

In the women’s division, Queen Aminata secured a shot at the TBS Championship by defeating Maya World with the “Off With Her Head” maneuver. Following the match, Britt Baker and Persephone confronted Aminata, though Maya World and Hyan intervened to prevent a full-scale brawl. Meanwhile, Mercedes Moné cut a backstage promo dismissing Thekla before engaging in a tense staredown with Marina Shafir.

The night concluded with Ilja Dragunov making his long-awaited AEW in-ring debut against “Speedball” Mike Bailey. After a grueling 16-minute encounter that saw Bailey accidentally kick the steel ring steps, Dragunov sealed the victory with the D-Bomb, standing atop the turnbuckle to direct the crowd as the broadcast drew to a close.

Steven Borden RETURNS and declares Blood & Guts! | AEW Dynamite, 10/21/26