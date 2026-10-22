Federal prosecutors plan to use DNA evidence to support immigration fraud allegations against U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar, stemming from an investigation into her 2009 marriage, according to sources cited by the New York Post. The development coincides with fallout from an October 12 federal search of her Washington, D.C. home and escalating security concerns that have forced her to relocate.

The Washington Raid and the Interview With MS NOW

Rep. Ilhan Omar detailed the October 12 federal search of her residence during an interview with MS NOW’s Chris Hayes, marking her first public television remarks since the operation. She stated that between 15 and 25 federal agents arrived early in the morning, waking her after she had been asleep for two and a half hours. Omar initially believed the commotion indicated a fire before agents presented a search warrant. Over a four-to-five-hour period, authorities searched the home and seized 17 items, including her phones, her husband’s notebooks, and a camera.

Federal investigators are examining whether Omar or her late father, Nur Omar Mohamed, made false statements regarding her age during the citizenship process, as reported by CNN. Omar arrived in the United States in March 1995 at the age of 12 after fleeing the Somali civil war and spending four years in a refugee camp in Kenya. She naturalized as a U.S. citizen in 2000 at age 17. Her defense lawyers have maintained there is no legitimate basis for any suggestion that she violated citizenship laws.

Multiple sources have confirmed to me that federal agents went dumpster diving to get DNA from Minnesota Congresswoman @IlhanMN and her family before the raid on her D.C. home earlier this week. Our reporting suggests investigations go far beyond simple immigration fraud.… pic.twitter.com/0UOCS5606s — https://x.com/LelandVittert/status/2111265822240841882

Prosecutors Use DNA Evidence to Probe Immigration Fraud

Sources familiar with the probe told the New York Post that prosecutors are preparing to use DNA evidence to substantiate long-standing allegations that Omar married her brother, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, in 2009 to assist him in obtaining a green card. Omar has repeatedly denied these rumors since they surfaced during her 2016 campaign for the Minnesota state legislature. Legal experts note that the statute of limitations is lengthier for providing false information on immigration paperwork than for marriage fraud.

Key Event / Detail Reported Date / Timeline Source Outlet Federal agents search Omar’s D.C. residence October 12, 2026 MS NOW, The Washington Post, Al Jazeera DNA evidence introduced in immigration probe Week of October 19, 2026 New York Post Omar’s arrival in the United States March 1995 MS NOW Naturalization as a U.S. citizen 2000 MS NOW

D.C. U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro told Fox News that a judge would not have signed the search warrant without probable cause, adding that any committed crimes would be prosecuted. Meanwhile, the White House and the Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the motivation behind the search.

Photo: MS NOW

Omar Moves Residence Due to Safety Concerns

Al Jazeera reported that Omar has been forced to move out of her Washington, D.C. residence due to safety concerns and public exposure of her address amid a broader rise in threats against lawmakers. In her interview with MS NOW, Omar asserted that the raid was politically motivated and intended to intimidate her and her family. She noted that the ongoing publicity and constant security risks made continued residence at the property unfeasible.

As the legal battle proceeds, Omar has launched a public fundraising effort to cover mounting defense expenses. The White House and Justice Department have yet to issue detailed statements addressing the specific evidentiary parameters of the active grand jury probe.

FULL INTERVIEW: Rep. Ilhan Omar sits down with Chris Hayes after raid on her house