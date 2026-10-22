Aung San Suu Kyi Speaks With Son, NOS Reports

Imprisoned former Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has spoken to her son Kim Aris by telephone for the first time in five years, according to a report by Dutch public broadcaster NOS.

A Rare Call from the Embassy in London

Kim Aris shared the development on Facebook, writing that words could not express how much it meant to hear his mother’s voice again. Photographs released by the military regime showed Aris placing the call to his mother from the Myanmar embassy in London.

Suu Kyi has been held under house arrest at an undisclosed location since the military seized power in 2021. Her party won the November 2020 elections, a result that triggered the ongoing military coup and subsequent detention of civilian leaders.

Aris wrote in his public statement that he is deeply grateful for everyone who has stood by his mother and him, and expressed his conviction that their attention made this moment possible, urging people to continue speaking out until she is free again.

Junta Convicts Suu Kyi of Fraud and Corruption

Following the 2021 takeover, the 81-year-old faced a trial orchestrated by the junta. A court convicted Suu Kyi of electoral fraud and corruption, handing down a sentence of 20 years in prison.

Independent observers and international human rights organizations have repeatedly dismissed the charges as politically motivated, pointing to a lack of evidence. Earlier this year, in August, Suu Kyi was permitted a visit from the Red Cross, marking her first visit in five years.

Event Date Details General Elections November 2020 Aung San Suu Kyi’s party secures a victory. Military Coup 2021 The military seizes power and detains civilian leaders. Red Cross Visit August Suu Kyi receives her first visit in five years. First Phone Call Suu Kyi speaks to her son Kim Aris via telephone.

Weighing Diplomatic Goodwill Against Human Rights

Earlier in the week, the regime released photographs showing Suu Kyi receiving two books and correspondence sent by British King Charles. Analysts suggest the junta’s recent gestures of limited openness stem from a desire to cultivate goodwill with the international community.

Myanmar’s military rulers have faced international isolation since the 2021 coup, prompting them to seek renewed engagement with neighboring states. Despite these modest moves, Aris warned that the international community must not lose sight of the bigger picture or assume that conditions inside the country are returning to normal.

Aris stated in response to the photographs that the international community should not let the illusion arise that everything is normal. He emphasized that his mother remains subjected to continuous violations of her fundamental rights and should never be treated as a bargaining chip for sanctions relief or diplomatic recognition.