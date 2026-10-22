New Legionella variant found in building water system study

A twenty-year study of a residential building’s water system has identified a novel, highly persistent variant of Legionella pneumophila.

Clinical Insights for Building Safety

Adaptive Persistence: Conventional treatments like hyperchlorination and thermal shock may fail if a bacterial strain evolves to remodel the biofilm, the protective biological layer inside pipes.

Conventional treatments like hyperchlorination and thermal shock may fail if a bacterial strain evolves to remodel the biofilm, the protective biological layer inside pipes. Environmental Evolution: Building water systems act as dynamic ecosystems, not just passive reservoirs, where genetic recombination can create more infectious, less adhesive bacterial variants.

Building water systems act as dynamic ecosystems, not just passive reservoirs, where genetic recombination can create more infectious, less adhesive bacterial variants. Early Detection: Genomic surveillance of water systems is critical to identifying hazardous variants before they compromise management strategies, facility safety, or public health.

Evolution of a Pathogen Within Residential Infrastructure

The study, published in the journal Water Research, tracks a two-decade case of persistent Legionella contamination. Despite rigorous interventions—including extreme infrastructure modifications and chemical treatments—the bacteria remained present. Investigators discovered that a new, recombinant variant emerged shortly after the building’s commissioning, eventually accounting for over 80 percent of the bacterial population detected in the system.

According to the research team, this specific variant possesses distinct phenotypic traits. It is more efficient at dispersing through water and exhibits a higher capacity for cellular infection compared to the original strains. Fernando González Camacho of the ISCIII noted that the strain effectively “redesigns the architecture of the biofilm,” transforming it into a continuous “shuttle” that releases bacteria into the water supply.

Photo: isciii.es

Infrastructure Management Must Evolve to Combat Resilient Pathogens

The findings emphasize that water infrastructure management must evolve alongside the pathogens it harbors. By integrating genomic and transcriptomic analysis with three-dimensional biofilm characterization, the study demonstrates that environmental pressure within a building can drive the selection of more resilient pathogen lines. This process bridges the gap between environmental microbiology and human clinical health.

The researchers advocate for a “One Health” approach, which recognizes that human health is linked to environmental conditions and infrastructure management. Mireia Coscollá of I2SysBio explained that the variant’s combination of “persistence, efficient dispersion, and increased infection capacity” likely explains why it became the dominant strain linked to clinical cases associated with the facility.

Metric Observation Duration of Study 20 Years Variant Dominance >80% of detected population Key Adaptation Recombinant, higher dispersion, lower adhesion Primary Vector Biofilm matrix redesign

Future Directions in Water Safety

The research highlights a significant gap in current public health protocols: the lack of routine long-term genomic surveillance in building water networks. The scientific community is now tasked with implementing long-term genomic surveillance in building water systems, complemented by phenotypic analysis, to detect the emergence of new variants early.