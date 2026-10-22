S&T Bancorp beats Q3 expectations with record profit

S&T Bancorp, Inc. posted a record third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, comfortably outperforming analyst consensus expectations of $0.99. Driven by higher core profitability and a growing net interest margin, the Pennsylvania-based bank holding company reported a net income of $38.6 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2026, up from $35.0 million during the same period in 2025.

Revenue Climbs to 107.79 Million

The latest quarterly figures released earlier this week show total revenue climbing to $107.79 million, edging past the analyst estimate of $106.72 million. This represents a 4.6% increase compared to the $102.99 million recorded in the third quarter of 2025. Fueling this top-line growth is a stronger net interest income, which rose year-over-year from $89.2 million to $93.1 million. Meanwhile, the bank’s net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis expanded to 4.06%, improving from 3.93% in the prior-year period.

Chief Executive Officer Chris McComish pointed to broad-based earnings strength as evidence of the firm's operational focus. “Our results belegen ein weiteres starkes Quartal, das durch einen Rekordgewinn je Aktie, einen Rekordumsatz und eine höhere Kernprofitabilität gekennzeichnet ist,” McComish explained, attributing the performance to disciplined execution and steady shareholder value creation.

Nonperforming Assets Drop to 36.5 Million

Beyond headline earnings, the institution registered notable improvements across its credit quality metrics. Nonperforming assets dropped to $36.5 million, representing 0.45% of total loans plus other real estate owned, down from $49.6 million, or 0.62%, in the third quarter of 2025. Net charge-offs held steady at $2.1 million, accounting for 0.10% of average loans, while the allowance for credit losses remained anchored at 1.16% of total portfolio loans.

Financial Metric (Q3) 2025 Results 2026 Results Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.91 $1.09 Total Revenue $102.99M $107.79M Net Income $35.0M $38.6M Net Interest Margin (Tax-Equivalent) 3.93% 4.06% Nonperforming Assets (% of Loans) 0.62% ($49.6M) 0.45% ($36.5M)

Operational efficiency also saw positive movement. The efficiency ratio improved to 53.23%, compared to 54.41% in the corresponding period last year. Profitability ratios tracked upward in tandem: the return on average assets climbed from 1.42% to 1.55%, and the return on average tangible common equity advanced to 14.81% from 12.81%.

S&T Bancorp Shares Trade Flat

Despite surpassing both revenue and earnings consensus metrics, equity shares of S&T Bancorp traded flat in the immediate post-market session following the release.