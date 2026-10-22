Black Friday 2026 falls on Nov. 27 with early deals from Nov. 1

Black Friday 2026 falls on Nov. 27, arriving as the final Friday of the month and positioning the post-Thanksgiving savings rush closer to the traditional start of the holiday season. Industry analysts and long-time deals specialists report that the shopping holiday has steadily expanded its footprint, transforming from a single-weekend event into a promotional window that spans most of November and stretches into early December.

The shift away from traditional midnight store openings and one-day doorbusters has accelerated as major players including Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart kick off promotional periods earlier each year. According to extended retail coverage of the upcoming holiday season, the initial wave of early promotions is projected to launch on the first day of November, offering limited-time discounts designed to ease consumer traffic before the peak rush.

Appliance Factory Deals include early Black Friday specials (10/15/2026)

Projected Holiday Sales Timeline

While early discounts will run through the first half of the month, official widespread savings are anticipated to go live during the week of Nov. 15. Historical patterns indicate that Thursday, Nov. 19, will likely mark the official launch of major annual shopping events by leading national retailers.

For shoppers who prefer to bypass the month-long promotional rollout and ignore subsequent Cyber Monday offers, the traditional 24-hour Black Friday window remains restricted to Nov. 27. However, because major digital storefronts maintain extended schedules, the core discount period functions as a roughly two-week stretch often designated as the “Turkey 12.”

Early Discounts Across Major Categories

Ahead of the official November rollouts, several retail categories are already seeing price reductions matching previous seasonal lows. Home goods, outdoor gear, and apparel lead the early markdown sector:

Kitchen and Meal Prep: Ello’s Color Lock glass meal-prep containers featuring a ceramic coating are discounted alongside Amazon price cuts on the Ninja Crispi air fryer.

Ello’s Color Lock glass meal-prep containers featuring a ceramic coating are discounted alongside Amazon price cuts on the Ninja Crispi air fryer. Apparel and Outerwear: Columbia’s Benton Springs fleece is marked down by at least 30%, while The North Face offers a 50% discount on select full-zip fleece jackets. Lululemon has also added select joggers to its markdown section.

Columbia’s Benton Springs fleece is marked down by at least 30%, while The North Face offers a 50% discount on select full-zip fleece jackets. Lululemon has also added select joggers to its markdown section. Footwear and Travel: Hoka Clifton 10 running shoes are discounted by at least 20% at multiple retailers, and Monos carry-on suitcases feature a rare 15% reduction on select colors.

Retailers Undercut Rivals to Attract November Shoppers

Market competition across major storefronts including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart intensifies significantly as November approaches. Industry watchers note that pricing inconsistencies require active comparison shopping, as competing platforms routinely undercut or price-match rival discounts on electronics, home goods, and apparel.