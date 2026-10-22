People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has officially requested that Crystal Palace retire Phoenix, an American bald eagle that serves as the Premier League club’s live matchday mascot at Selhurst Park, citing severe welfare risks associated with stadium environments.

Eagle Flights Suspended at Selhurst Park

Matchday entertainment operations at Selhurst Park face operational adjustments following the preventive suspension of pre-match eagle flights for the current Premier League season.

The Push for Retirement at Selhurst Park

The animal welfare organization warned that the noisy, high-capacity environment of a football stadium induces stress, disorientation, and panic in raptors. In a formal letter addressed to Crystal Palace chief executive Sharon Lacey, the group argued that sporting facilities are fundamentally incompatible with the wild instincts of birds of prey.

Peta Urges Crystal Palace To Retire Live Eagle Mascot Phoenix | WION News

Bald eagles are revered as symbols of freedom, but Phoenix is being used as little more than an accessory to entertain fans, stated Dr. Carys Bennett, a representative of the organization.

To substantiate the retirement request, PETA documented previous incidents of birds sustaining injuries from collisions with stadium walls and windows. The organization also highlighted a 2015 incident where a Charlton Athletic supporter received a conviction after attempting to strike Kayla, Phoenix’s predecessor, during a match.

Mascot Name Tenure / Debut Origin / Background Kayla 2010–2020 Flew over the Selhurst Park pitch for a decade until her death at age 28 from a cardiac arrest. Phoenix August 2024–Present Raised at the Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation in Kent, making her debut against West Ham at four months old. Traditional Mascot Ongoing Human animator character used alongside live raptor exhibitions to engage supporters.

From Malcolm Allison’s Legacy to Modern Pre-Match Flights

The connection between the south London club and these birds originated in 1973 when manager Malcolm Allison altered the historical nickname of the team. However, the live animal exhibitions ahead of fixtures did not begin until 2010 with the arrival of Kayla, who performed pre-match flights for ten years before dying in 2020 following a cardiac arrest at 28 years of age.

Phoenix, her successor, was raised at the Eagle Heights Wildlife Foundation in Kent and made her competitive debut in August 2024 against West Ham when she was just four months old. Despite the foundation’s insistence that the young eagle was conditioned from birth for this role, the aerial exhibitions planned for the current Premier League campaign have been suspended preventively without public explanation from the club administration.

Simon Jordan in HEATED DEBATE with PETA spokesperson DEMANDING Crystal Palace RETIRE eagle mascot!

The animal rights collective contrasted this practice with the use of traditional human mascots. PETA emphasized that the club already employs a costumed entertainer to rally the stands, rendering the exposure of a protected species unnecessary.

Neither the Crystal Palace executive board nor the representatives of the Kent wildlife sanctuary have responded to the formal inquiries submitted regarding the future of the pre-match flights.