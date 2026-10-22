Josh Allen leads MVP discussion as rushing yards and touchdowns rise

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leads quarterbacks with 240 rushing yards and tops the NFL with eight touchdowns this season, sparking a discussion about whether his running style can help him win the Most Valuable Player award as the season nears its midpoint.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Josh Allen MVP Odds: Increased rushing volume under head coach Joe Brady elevates Allen, though early-season turnover volatility with five turnovers remains a factor.

Kenneth Walker III Value: As a primary offensive engine for the Kansas City Chiefs with a league-high 47 forced missed tackles per Next Gen Stats, Walker solidifies his elite weekly fantasy floor in all formats.

As a primary offensive engine for the Kansas City Chiefs with a league-high 47 forced missed tackles per Next Gen Stats, Walker solidifies his elite weekly fantasy floor in all formats. Jaxon Smith-Njigba Target Share: Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 17 100-yard games since 2024, cementing his status for fantasy managers.

Josh Allen Leads NFL Quarterbacks in Rushing Touchdowns

The title used to belong to Lamar Jackson, but Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is clearly the best running quarterback in the league, and it’s really not even close. Allen leads all quarterbacks with 240 rushing yards and tops the NFL with eight touchdowns this season.

Extrapolate that over a full 17-game schedule, and that projects to 680 rushing yards and 22 rushing touchdowns. The former would mark his highest total in a single season since 2022, while the latter would set a new career high.

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Last year, Allen and the Bills made a concerted effort to scale back his usage as a rusher. Even with that reduced deployment, Allen still finished the campaign with 579 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns before adding 99 rushing yards and two scores across two playoff contests.

That postseason run concluded with a four-turnover effort in a loss to the Denver Broncos. New Buffalo head coach Joe Brady appears to have reignited Allen by unleashing him more frequently as a runner.

Brock Purdy vs Josh Allen, Will Kenneth Walker claim the top spot on Brou’s Week 7 MVP Ballot? | FTF

The obvious concern accompanying this tactical shift is Allen suffering a significant injury on scrambles. But as he has aged, Allen has gotten better at protecting himself when he runs the football.

Allen won a closely contested competition two years ago against Jackson, a campaign in which he took exceptional care of the football by throwing just six interceptions. This season, however, Allen already has five turnovers through six games.

If Allen wants to capture his second MVP trophy and bring home Buffalo’s first Super Bowl franchise title, he must balance making the highlight-reel play with safeguarding the football during critical plays.

Offensive Player of the Year Contenders and Next Gen Metrics

Jaxon Smith-Njigba leads the NFL with 17 100-yard games since 2024. His 331 receptions and 4,268 yards stand as the most by any player in his first four seasons in Seattle Seahawks history.

Josh Allen is the third player all-time with 9+ Pass/Rush TD and no turnovers over his team's first two games of a season.The previous two both went on to win MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/QNhX4uvaFK — https://x.com/ESPNInsights/status/2100790850443726989

Bijan Robinson remains the primary engine of Atlanta’s offense, pacing the league in scrimmage yards with 785. However, he has not matched the sustained dominance of Kenneth Walker III.

Player Team Key Metric Context Kenneth Walker III Kansas City Chiefs 47 Missed Tackles Forced Leads the league per Next Gen Stats Will Anderson Houston Texans 7.5 Sacks Leads the NFL despite team’s 2-4 record

Will Anderson and Dallas Turner Anchor Top Defenses

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.