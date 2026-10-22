Taylor Smith Named Athletics Baseball Operations Head

Taylor Smith, at 31 years old, has been hired by owner John Fisher as the president of baseball operations for the Athletics, becoming the youngest person to hold that title in Major League Baseball.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Roster Valuation: Smith inherits an exciting young core featuring Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and Lawrence Butler, giving dynasty fantasy managers a solid foundation to build around.

Smith inherits an exciting young core featuring Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Tyler Soderstrom, and Lawrence Butler, giving dynasty fantasy managers a solid foundation to build around. Pitching Target Depth: With the team’s pitching staff posting a 5.51 ERA last season, expect front-office aggressiveness on the pitching market to evaluate arms like Jack Perkins, Gage Jump, Jacob Lopez, and J.T. Ginn. Ginn.

Organizational Shift: The transition away from former GM David Forst follows the franchise’s scheduled move to Las Vegas in 2028.

A Meteoric Rise to the Top Executive Seat

Smith arrives in Las Vegas following a seven-year stint with the Tampa Bay Rays and the past two seasons overseeing the Boston Red Sox research department, where he also had a big role in player personnel. Fisher noted during Wednesday's introduction at the A's Experience Center that young innovators are increasingly driving technology development. By appointing Smith, the organization surpasses 36-year-old Paul Toboni in Washington as the youngest person in his role for a major league team.

The appointment breaks a 70-year organizational trend of hiring internal candidates for this position. Fisher acknowledged that while Smith lacks prior experience in the specific presidential chair, that exact vacuum of routine grants the front office freedom to test unconventional strategies. An exhaustive two-month search considered numerous talented candidates nationwide before locking onto Smith’s analytical track record.

Smith Addresses Poor Pitching Staff Performance

The immediate challenge on the tactical whiteboard involves repairing a pitching staff that surrendered a 5.51 ERA last season, second-worst in the majors only to Colorado. Smith defended the group’s underlying metrics, suggesting that poor batted-ball luck contributed to the ugly final numbers. The new president of baseball operations pointed to internal arms such as Jack Perkins, Gage Jump, Jacob Lopez, and J.T. Ginn as key components for internal progression.

Meanwhile, veteran presence remains a fluid variable. Luis Severino faces a decision on a $22 million player option for 2027 next month, a contract choice that will dictate immediate rotation flexibility. Offensively, the lineup relies on emerging bats paired with established veteran Brent Rooker to anchor the middle of the order.

Metric / Asset Previous Season Status Front-Office Direction Record 64-98 Building toward 2028 Las Vegas relocation contention Core Position Players Nick Kurtz, Tyler Soderstrom, Jacob Wilson Foundational pieces for everyday lineup construction

Kotsay Remains Manager Amid Coaching Staff Changes

Manager Mark Kotsay sat in the front row during Wednesday’s press conference, confirming that leadership alignment remains intact despite executive turnover. Kotsay and Smith met over dinner to map out immediate offseason priorities. Those objectives include filling out a coaching staff that recently lost hitting coach Chris Cron and quality control coach Marcus Jensen, alongside upgrading overall player development frameworks.

Photo: mlb.com

Kotsay admitted that organizational transitions bring initial friction, noting that distance from the initial shock reveals the ultimate value of fresh perspectives. With the franchise playing its home games at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento before the permanent transition to Southern Nevada, Smith’s primary objective is converting a 64-98 roster into a perennial contender.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.

Exclusive: New A's President of Baseball Ops Taylor Smith, Mark Kotsay & John Fisher | A’s Cast