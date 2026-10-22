Cooke Optics Launches S4 FF/i Full-Frame Spherical Prime Lenses

Full-Frame Expansion Redesigns the Iconic S4/i Super 35 Glass

Cooke Optics has introduced the S4 FF/i series, a new range of six full-frame spherical prime lenses designed for professional filmmaking that builds directly on the company’s established S4/i Super 35 optics. The lineup, which debuted on October 20, 2026, encompasses 18mm, 25mm, 35mm, 50mm, 75mm, and 100mm focal lengths with a consistent T2.0 maximum aperture. Rather than simply enlarging the image circle of its older Super 35 models, the British lens manufacturer developed a completely new optical design intended to retain the visual characteristics of the original series while accommodating modern full-frame sensors.

Weight Reductions and Standardized Housing for Dynamic Rigs

Engineering the new primes involved substantial structural modifications to make the hardware more practical for handheld, gimbal, and Steadicam operation. The lenses weigh an average of 1,642g, coming in approximately 29% lighter than the original Super 35 iterations. Individual units weigh between 1.45kg and 1.8kg, including the PL mount. All six focal lengths share a uniform 87mm front diameter across the entire range, a standardization designed to simplify the use of compatible matte boxes and accessories during rapid lens changes on set.

Cooke S4 FF/I Lenses Offer Close-Focus Capabilities

The S4 FF/i series maintains a carefully regulated character engineered to complement skin tones, deliver gentle clarity, and produce expressive lens flares. Cooke equipped the entire set with class-leading close-focus capabilities, averaging just over fifteen inches, or approximately 385mm. This lets cinematographers capture small details and hands filling the frame without switching to specialized macro glass, while contrast and sharpness hold steady from infinity down to the minimum object distance.

Pricing Structure and Availability for Global Productions

The lenses are available to order now in both PL and LPL mounts. Pricing is set at £11,000 per lens in the UK, €13,000 in Europe, and $15,000 in the US. David Hancock, CEO of Cooke Optics, stated that the series represents years of planning aimed at providing a versatile workhorse tool for diverse visual artists.