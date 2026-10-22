France Reports First Human Case of Shamonda Virus After Patient Dies

French health authorities detected the livestock-borne Shamonda virus in a human patient for the first time, resulting in the patient’s death, though officials stated there is currently no risk to the general population.

French health and agriculture ministries announced the detection of the Shamonda virus in a human following the death of a severely immunocompromised patient earlier this month, Reuters reported.

Tracing the Pathogen From Livestock to Patient

The pathogen, an insect-borne Orthobunyavirus transmitted by biting midges, has historically infected livestock such as cattle rather than humans. According to officials in Paris, the microbe was previously considered non-transmissible to people.

France reports first documented human Shamonda virus case

Investigating health authorities established a primary hypothesis regarding the origin of the exposure. The patient likely contracted the infection in eastern France, a region where the virus actively circulated among local animal populations throughout the spring and summer months of 2026.

Biting Midges Spread Virus to Immunocompromised Patient

Understanding the Vector: The pathogen is spread through biting midges, tiny flying insects that feed on livestock.

The pathogen is spread through biting midges, tiny flying insects that feed on livestock. The Patient Profile: This isolated fatal case occurred in an individual with a severely compromised immune system who was already hospitalized for a serious underlying medical condition.

This isolated fatal case occurred in an individual with a severely compromised immune system who was already hospitalized for a serious underlying medical condition. Public Health Risk: National health ministries emphasize that despite this historic detection, surveillance data shows no current threat or transmission risk to the general public.

Expanding Geographic Footprint Across Europe

First identified in Nigeria during the mid-1960s, the Shamonda virus has appeared sporadically in animals across Africa and Japan over the decades. This year, however, the virus expanded its geographic footprint by spreading among livestock in several European countries.

Photo: NDTV

The presence of the virus is not isolated to mainland Europe. In August, two farms on the island of Jersey tested positive for the disease, marking the first time the cattle pathogen was discovered in the British Isles, as reported by the Jersey Evening Post. The widespread circulation among cattle populations this year created the epidemiological conditions that preceded the unprecedented human case in France.

No Human Treatments or Vaccines Exist

Because the Shamonda virus is an animal pathogen that has only now been documented in a single human case involving severe underlying vulnerability, there are no specific human treatments, vaccines, or prophylactic medications available for the general public.

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