OeNB: Austrian Household Wealth Hit One Trillion Euros in Q2 2026

Austria’s household financial wealth crossed the one-trillion-euro threshold for the first time in the second quarter of 2026, driven by steady deposit accumulation and rising equity holdings, according to figures released by the Oesterreichische Nationalbank (OeNB).

Household Wealth Crosses One Trillion Euros

Total household financial assets reached 1,011 billion euros in the second quarter of 2026, marking a 60 percent expansion over the past decade.

Bank deposits command the largest single share at 34 percent, totaling 341 billion euros, while securities and participations each account for 24 percent.

Household debt stood at 214 billion euros in June 2026, representing a 21 percent ratio relative to total financial assets.

Bank Deposits Anchor Austrian Household Wealth

Bank deposits continue to anchor Austrian household balance sheets, representing 341 billion euros of the total 1,011 billion euros in wealth reported by the OeNB. However, capital markets play an increasingly vital role as participations and securities each capture 24 percent of the portfolio.

Despite geopolitical headwinds, cooling macroeconomic growth, and higher borrowing costs, the household saving rate remained elevated at 9.7 percent throughout 2025. The central bank projects this rate to contract to 8.4 percent.

Comparative Debt Metrics Across the Euro Area

Financial obligations for Austrian households edged up to 213 billion euros last year, reflecting a modest one percent annual increase. While residential mortgage lending stalled during that period, activity recovered visibly through the first half of 2026.

When measured against the broader monetary union, Austrian debt remains restrained. Total liabilities reached 214 billion euros in June 2026, translating to a debt-to-financial-asset ratio of 21 percent. This sits below the euro area average of 26 percent, aided by wealth accumulation outpacing new credit issuance.

Financial Indicator Volume / Share (2026 Data) Comparative Metric Bank Deposits 341 Billion Euros (34%) Largest asset class Household Liabilities 214 Billion Euros 21% of financial assets

Residential Mortgage Lending Accelerates in Early 2026

The acceleration of residential mortgage lending in early 2026 highlights a shift in consumer credit demand following a period of stagnation. Even with this renewed borrowing momentum, the widening gap between total assets and liabilities preserves balance sheet strength.