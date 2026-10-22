Joanne McNally makes US television debut on Fallon show

Irish comedian Joanne McNally made her United States television debut on October 19, 2026, appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon alongside actor Chris Pratt and television host Andy Cohen, The Journal reported. The milestone lands amidst a packed year for the Dublin-born comic, who is currently touring her live show Pinotphile, starring in BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors, and co-hosting the weekly podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me with Vogue Williams.

Joanne McNally Defends Tonight Show Appearance

Joanne McNally performed a stand-up set on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 19, 2026, appearing alongside Chris Pratt and Andy Cohen.

The appearance drew minor online criticism due to Fallon’s previous interview with Conor McGregor, which McNally dismissed publicly by defending her professional opportunity.

Beyond late-night television, McNally is filming a stand-alone Netflix special titled Pinotphile and starring in BBC’s The Celebrity Traitors.

McNally Performs Stand-Up Set on NBC Stage

Stepping onto the NBC stage in New York, McNally delivered a seven-minute stand-up set touching on themes of turning 40, navigating modern breakups, and the general inability to keep a secret, The Journal reported. Ahead of the broadcast, McNally took to Instagram from her dressing room to thank fans for an outpouring of support, telling her followers that she felt “very lucky” and that the experience was backed by messages from people she had never met, Extra.ie reported. Before taking the stage, she also used social media to take a jab at comedian Shane Gillis over remarks made during a previous Saturday Night Live monologue, promising fans she would not take aim at male gymgoers in her set, Evoke reported.

Facing Online Criticism Over the Booking

The late-night booking courted minor controversy online after some users questioned McNally’s decision to appear on the program following Jimmy Fallon’s interview with Conor McGregor earlier in the year, Extra.ie reported. McGregor, who was found liable in a civil trial brought by Nikita Hand in November 2024, appeared on the US talk show over the summer without facing questions regarding the case, drawing widespread criticism, The Journal reported. McNally directly addressed critics who suggested she should decline the booking, writing on social media: “Imagine every single woman was expected to deplatform/ silence/ shrink herself from all and any public platform or professional opportunity cos it had previously had a bad man on it… He’s ruined enough women’s lives… I’ll be taking the opportunity,” Extra.ie reported.”

Joanne McNally Stand-Up: Losing Eggs, Breakups with Bald Men | The Tonight Show

A Packed Schedule Across Streaming and Television

The Fallon debut is just one piece of an expansive international touring and television schedule for McNally. The Journal reported that the comedian has signed a deal with Netflix for an hour-long stand-up special titled Pinotphile, which will be released worldwide in 2027 and explores modern dating. The special follows the success of her previous live show, The Prosecco Express, which ran for a record-breaking 78 nights at Vicar Street and sold over 260,000 tickets globally across the UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada, and the US, The Journal noted. Alongside her stand-up commitments, McNally is currently appearing on the BBC series The Celebrity Traitors and touring her live show Pinotphile.

Project / Medium Details Timeline The Tonight Show Late-night stand-up debut alongside Chris Pratt and Andy Cohen October 19, 2026 Pinotphile Netflix Special Worldwide stand-up release focusing on modern dating 2027 The Prosecco Express Record-breaking live tour (260,000+ tickets sold) Prior to 2026 The Celebrity Traitors Cast appearance on BBC Current (October 2026)

As McNally transitions from sold-out theatre runs to major American television stages and global streaming platforms, the question remains how her distinct brand of observational comedy will translate to broader international audiences as her profile continues to scale.

Photo: EVOKE