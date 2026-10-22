How to Watch the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League Live (Including Free Options)

The 2026–27 UEFA Champions League league phase runs through January 27, 2027, across eight matchdays, offering fans multiple avenues to stream matches live in the US through providers like Paramount+, Fubo, and YouTube TV, or via free international workarounds.

CBS and TelevisaUnivision Hold Global Broadcasting Rights

Global broadcasting rights held by CBS in the US and TelevisaUnivision for Spanish-language feeds.

Free trial workarounds via Amazon Prime or Walmart+ provide temporary access points for viewers.

The 2026–27 Champions League Schedule and Stakes

The tournament’s league phase kicked off on September 8, 2026, and continues across eight matchdays spanning five months, as PCMag reported. The competition runs through January 27, 2027, before transitioning to the knockout phase in February. The final is scheduled for June 5, 2027. Including qualifying rounds, this season features 81 teams from 53 UEFA member countries competing for a spot in the final stages.

The stakes extend far beyond the trophy. The winner of the 2026–27 UEFA Champions League automatically qualifies for the 2027–28 UEFA Champions League league phase, the 2027 FIFA Intercontinental Cup final, the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup group stage, and the 2027 UEFA Super Cup. Matchday 3 fixtures include high-profile encounters such as PSG versus Barcelona and Liverpool against Villarreal on Tuesday, October 20, followed by Bayern Munich facing Arsenal at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, October 21.

Incredible Real Madrid comeback 🤯#UCL pic.twitter.com/Pj1OhAsMVG — https://x.com/ChampionsLeague/status/2110687572036845746

Streaming Options and Broadcast Rights in the United States

CBS holds the English-language broadcasting rights in the United States through the 2029–30 season. While the primary platform for streaming matches is Paramount+, select high-profile games also broadcast on CBS and CBS Sports Network. Spanish-language broadcasting rights belong to TelevisaUnivision, with matches airing on TUDN, UniMas, Univision, and ViX.

Fans without cable can access these networks through various live TV streaming services. DirecTV offers CBS in its $90-per-month Entertainment package, while its $125 Ultimate tier adds CBS Sports Network and TUDN. Fubo’s $65-per-month Sports plan includes CBS and CBS Sports Network. Hulu + Live TV provides CBS, CBS Sports Networks, and TUDN for $90 per month. YouTube TV features a $65 Sports package that includes CBS, CBS Sports Network, and TUDN, alongside its standard $83 plan. Standalone subscriptions for Paramount+ start at $8.99 per month, while DAZN offers packages ranging from $25 to $50 per month.

Photo: uk.pcmag.com

Streaming Provider Monthly Cost Channels Included Paramount+ From $8.99 Primary UCL Stream, CBS (select matches) Fubo (Sports Plan) $65 CBS, CBS Sports Network YouTube TV (Sports Package) $65 CBS, CBS Sports Network, TUDN DirecTV (Ultimate Tier) $125 CBS, CBS Sports Network, TUDN Hulu + Live TV $90.00 CBS, CBS Sports Network, TUDN

Workarounds for Free Streaming and VPN Access

While Paramount+ does not offer a direct free trial, viewers can utilize workarounds. Signing up for Paramount+ through Amazon Prime grants a 7-day trial. Alternatively, Walmart+ offers a 30-day trial for $1 with Paramount+ available as a bundled streaming option.

Viewers can also access free live streams of select matches internationally through platforms like RTÉ Player or Virgin Media Play in Ireland, and RTVE in Spain. Because these services are geo-restricted, viewers outside those regions typically use a virtual private network (VPN) such as ExpressVPN to connect to local servers and stream the matches.

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