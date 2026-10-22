Muhak Elementary holds family astronomical observation camp

Muhak Elementary School hosted the ‘Following the Moonlight, Following Music Muhak Family Astronomical Observation Camp’ on October 21, 2026, bringing together 60 students, kindergarteners, and parents on the school grounds for an overnight experiential program combining astronomy, music, and upcycling.

Program Transforms Micro-School Vulnerabilities into Educational Assets

Program Valuation: Evaluated as a premier model for transforming micro-school vulnerabilities into educational assets.

Evaluated as a premier model for transforming micro-school vulnerabilities into educational assets. Community Engagement: Achieved a 100% participation metric across the rural-urban hybrid student body of 23 primary pupils and 3 kindergarteners.

Achieved a 100% participation metric across the rural-urban hybrid student body of 23 primary pupils and 3 kindergarteners. Resource Allocation: Showcases the practical application of specialized infrastructure like AI-powered science laboratories.

Overnight Stargazing and Hands-On Science Education

According to news1.kr reporting, the overnight event featured families pitching tents and sharing meals on the school’s athletic field. The central focus of the evening was a practical stargazing session. Participants utilized professional-grade astronomical telescopes to observe the moon’s surface and the rings of Saturn.

This direct observation allowed students to bridge theoretical classroom concepts with real-world astrophysics. The hands-on learning environment gave families a structured setting to explore celestial mechanics together, turning standard curriculum objectives into an engaging nighttime field study.

Photo: sportalkorea.com

Upcycling Workshops and Musical Performances

Before the telescopes were pointed at the night sky, attendees participated in an upcycling workshop focused on resource circularity. Participants transformed discarded glass into custom key rings, teaching waste reduction concepts through direct fabrication. Following the workshop, the education-performing arts group “Ikeunum” took the stage.

The ensemble delivered a nature-themed musical repertoire from the school grounds platform, drawing sustained applause from the assembled families.

Camp Metric Details Total Attendance Approximately 60 participants (Students, Parents, Faculty) Student Body Baseline 23 Primary Students, 3 Kindergarteners Core Activities Stargazing, Upcycling Key Rings, Live Music Performance

Reinventing the Identity of Micro-Schools

Located in Gwangju within the Jeonnam-Gwangju Unified Special City, Muhak Elementary operates as a small-scale institution equipped with modern AI-driven science laboratories and a designated focus on ecological transition. Educational analysts note that programs like this camp actively counter the typical vulnerabilities associated with rural or under-populated schools.

Principal Jeong Seong-suk emphasized the strategic intent behind the initiative.

“We organized this camp to allow the Muhak Elementary School family, including students and parents, to observe the night sky firsthand, foster curiosity about the universe, and share time for family communication and the importance of nature,” he said. “Moving forward, we will continue to leverage the unique characteristics of a small rural school within the city as an educational value to provide students with special learning and experiential opportunities.”