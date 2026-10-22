Vietnam to Block Illegal Online Movies via Cinema Law Amendment

Vietnam’s Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism submitted a draft amendment to the Cinema Law to the National Assembly on the 20th, introducing mandatory internet service provider blocking for illegal online films.

Assessing Vietnam’s New Streaming Restrictions

Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, submitted the legislative package alongside six other legal revisions to tighten digital distribution compliance.

Telecommunications operators must now establish dedicated contact channels for complaints and execute blocking requests from regulatory authorities upon notice.

The draft expands existing 2022 streaming mandates, forcing platforms to actively update age ratings and warning labels under regulatory supervision.

Expanding Accountability for Online Streaming Platforms

The proposed legislative overhaul targets the operational framework of digital video distribution inside Vietnam. Under the current 2022 Cinema Law, online distributors must handle self-rating classifications and age warnings, removing illegal content only after receiving written demands from regulators. The new revisions accelerate this process. The draft explicitly requires platforms to dynamically adjust and update content ratings and warning labels whenever government authorities demand corrections.

Lam Thi Phuong Thanh, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, explained to the National Assembly that the amendment strengthens institutional and corporate responsibility in digital film management. Prohibited categories under the statute remain broad, covering content linked to anti-state activities, historical distortion, violence incitement, hatred, pornography, and child abuse. Unlicensed distribution and manipulated rating results also trigger strict legal penalties.

Enforcement Responsibilities for Telecommunications Providers

Beyond content distributors, the revised legislation places direct operational duties on telecommunications infrastructure providers. Telecom firms must provide functional contact points and dedicated channels to process user reports, complaints, and official regulatory notices. When the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism or other competent bodies issue removal or blocking orders, telecom operators must execute network-level access restrictions against non-compliant domains.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism retains primary oversight for monitoring film content, age classifications, and compliance metrics. The ministry coordinates directly with the Ministry of Public Security and other relevant state agencies to enforce blocking protocols and penalize digital distributors that fail to meet statutory requirements.

Regulatory Provision 2022 Cinema Law Proposed Amendment Rating Corrections Optional post-audit updates Mandatory updates upon regulatory demand Telecom Provider Role Passive infrastructure service Active duty to provide contact channels and execute blocks Enforcement Coordination Ministry-led oversight Joint enforcement with Public Security and other agencies

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