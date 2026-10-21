Vietnam Police Arrest 118 Suspects in Global Online Scam Ring

Vietnamese authorities have dismantled a transnational cyber scam ring based in Thanh Hoa province. Law enforcement arrested 118 individuals in total, including 113 foreign nationals, after uncovering an operation targeting victims across Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, India, the United States, and mainland China.

Raid at Van Hoa Hotel Uncovers Syndicate Run by Chinese National

The operation came to light when the Immigration Management Division of the Thanh Hoa Department of Public Security flagged a suspicious group of foreign nationals staying at the Van Hoa Hotel in Nghi Son Ward. The syndicate maintained a tightly controlled environment, posting guards and restricting outside access. Investigators later established that the suspects had previously operated out of Laos and Cambodia. Some had entered Vietnam illegally, while one individual was already the subject of an international warrant.

The network was led by 39-year-old Chinese national Zhao Xuefeng. Under Zhao’s direct supervision, more than 100 individuals of multiple nationalities ran complex online fraud schemes. The syndicate utilized second-hand computers and telecommunications equipment brought into the country to execute fake financial investments, cryptocurrency scams, sports betting platforms, and fraudulent recruitment offers.

Special Task Force Seizes Equipment and Detains 118 Suspects

Following the initial discovery, Thanh Hoa police briefed the Ministry of Public Security. Authorities formed a joint task force incorporating the Criminal Police Department and the Cybersecurity and Hi-Tech Crime Prevention Department to raid the operation and secure evidence.

Suspect Demographic Total Count Total Arrested Suspects 118 Foreign Nationals 113 Chinese Nationals 74 Indian Nationals 28

By Wednesday, police had detained 118 people. This total comprises 113 foreign nationals and five Vietnamese citizens. Among the foreign suspects, 74 are from China, 28 from India, nine from Cambodia, one from Malaysia, and one from Myanmar. Authorities also confirmed that 18 of the foreign suspects entered Vietnam illegally, alongside the single internationally wanted fugitive.

Investigators seized large quantities of electronic devices and machinery used to coordinate the cross-border cyber frauds. The Security Investigation Agency of the Thanh Hoa police department classified the group as a highly structured criminal network operating across international boundaries. Police are continuing their investigation into the case.