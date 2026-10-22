Pope Leo XIV: Diagnosis, Surgery, and Battle with Lung Cancer

The 71-year-old pontiff, who announced his diagnosis publicly on October 13, requires no further medical treatment and plans to maintain his upcoming apostolic journey to Latin America.

Pope Receives Minimally Invasive Surgery for Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma

Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma: A type of cancer treated in this case via a minimally invasive video-assisted thoracic surgical resection.

A type of cancer treated in this case via a minimally invasive video-assisted thoracic surgical resection. Post-Operative Recovery: Attending physicians Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora established a concise ten-day recovery window before approving the pontiff’s return to international travel.

Surgical Intervention at Gemelli University Hospital

The medical team at Gemelli University Hospital performed a video-assisted thoracic surgery on October 16, keeping Pope Leo XIV on the operating table for an hour and a half. Professor Stefano Margaritora, director of the department of thoracic surgery, led the intervention alongside three thoracic specialists and an anesthesia team headed by Professor Massimo Antonelli. Dr. Luigi Carbone, the Vatican’s “health minister”, oversaw the hospitalization.

Surgeons extracted the right lower lobe of the lung after an initial discovery of a pulmonary nodule prompted hospital admission. Pathology results confirmed an adénocarcinome pulmonaire.

Pope Leo XIV’s surgery to remove a “small, localized nodule” from his lung was successful and he has returned to his room in the Gemelli Hospital, according to the Holy See Press Office. pic.twitter.com/fWQ89xj6Xa — https://x.com/VaticanNews/status/2110068646013980952

Clinical Parameter Patient Details Patient Age 71 years old Diagnosis Pulmonary Adenocarcinoma Surgical Approach Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery (Lobectomy) Primary Clinicians Prof. Stefano Margaritora, Dr. Luigi Carbone Discharge Date October 17

Pope Leo XIV Adopts Transparent Communication Strategy

Pope Leo XIV departed from traditional Vatican medical secrecy by announcing his impending hospital stay directly during his Sunday Angelus on October 13, adopting what aides described as an American-style transparent communication strategy. Cardinal Tarcisio Isao Kikuchi, Archbishop of Tokyo, noted that direct disclosure prevented widespread speculation among the faithful.

The diagnosis sent immediate ripples through the Holy See's administration of 1,400 employees. Nevertheless, the pontiff returned to light duties within three days of surgery, celebrating mass in clerical attire and engaging in diplomatic outreach, including a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin regarding a humanitarian truce in Olechky.

Pope Leo XIV underwent thoracic surgery at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday afternoon, as planned, according to a statement from Dr. Luigi Carbone and Professor Stefano Margaritora released by the Holy See Press Office.The surgeons removed the lower lobe of the Pope’s right lung,… pic.twitter.com/DL9b6p9T1H — https://x.com/VaticanNews/status/2110100464096125195

Medical Clearance Permits Apostolic Tour to Latin America

Medical clearance permits Pope Leo XIV to maintain his scheduled travel itinerary, centered around an upcoming apostolic tour to Latin America set to begin on November 6. The journey includes a planned pastoral stop in Peru, where the pontiff previously served as a missionary and bishop for twenty years.

Appearing at his apartment window for the Sunday Angelus on October 18, Pope Leo XIV addressed thousands gathered in Saint-Peters Square. His medical team maintains that a ten-day convalescence period is sufficient to prepare for international engagements.

Pope Leo XIV has lung cancer called adenocarcinoma