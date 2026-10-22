Malaga schools confront anonymous TikTok curi accounts for mocking

Malaga Schools Confront Anonymous ‘Curi’ Accounts on TikTok

Public schools and high schools across the province of Malaga are grappling with a surge of anonymous TikTok and Instagram accounts known as “curis.” These profiles publish satirical drawings and real classroom photographs that frequently mock teachers and students. The trend has escalated to official police involvement, with the National Police opening a formal investigation following a complaint from an educational center. The Provincial Commissary confirmed yesterday that they are keeping an investigation open regarding the matter, as reported by El Español, although the name of the center that filed the complaint has not been disclosed.

The Evolution of Low-Fidelity Caricatures

While the digital distribution format relies on modern short-form video platforms, the underlying concept is far from new. The term traces back roughly a decade to Spanish-language Facebook groups that utilized “curimomos” or “curi-memes”—deliberately crude, poorly drawn vignettes meant to parody daily life, video games, or television characters. Today, students have adapted these low-fidelity caricatures into localized profiles bearing the name of their schools. These accounts often start harmlessly before crossing the line into targeted harassment by attaching real names, surnames, and unauthorized photographs taken inside classrooms.

Erosion of Authority and Classroom Discipline

Graciela Romero, president of the Andalusian Association of Directors (Asadipre), noted that while the accounts might initially masquerade as innocent humor, they quickly morph into a novel vector for cyberbullying. Besides, although most publications are based on satirical drawings, sometimes they take real photos of the classroom, the center, of teachers or students, she states, warning of the danger of this becoming a new form of cyberbullying. We still haven’t managed to see what we are facing, she affirms. Echoing these concerns, Violeta Capitán, director of the CEIP José Banús primary school in Marbella, pointed out that students launching these profiles fail to grasp the legal and professional ramifications of targeting educators. School management cannot and should not be tried in the public square of social media, administrators argue.

Institutions Warn Students Against Using Faculty Imagery for Ridicule

Individual institutions are beginning to push back against the viral trend with explicit legal warnings. The IES Los Montecillos in Coín recently published a public statement asserting that dignity and privacy are not disposable content designed to farm likes and algorithmic views. The center reminded students that utilizing faculty imagery for ridicule carries legal consequences, emphasizing that digital anonymity does not shield individuals from accountability. Meanwhile, police authorities continue to probe the initial complaints as education officials brace for further escalation across both primary and secondary institutions.