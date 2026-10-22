Brendan Nugent has idiopathic transverse myelitis, lawyer states

Independent Australian MP Helen Haines is in hospital after losing both legs following a targeted vehicle attack outside her Wangaratta electorate office on Monday. The driver, 43-year-old Brendan Nugent, appeared in court on Wednesday facing multiple charges, including intentionally causing serious injury and the federal offence of harming a Commonwealth public official.

Court Appearances and Criminal Charges Filed in Melbourne

Brendan Nugent appeared before a court on Wednesday following the incident earlier in the week, facing charges of dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, the federal offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official, and cultivating and processing cannabis.

Brendan Nugent, the man who allegedly attacked Helen Haines, appears to be an anti-Israel activist and environmentalist who describes himself on social media as a 'plant person'. Read the latest: https://t.co/OYgXnOOTGG pic.twitter.com/4eGx7Fg6F5 — https://x.com/australian/status/2112332092659126698

During the court proceedings, Nugent’s legal representative, Chirag Patel, stated that his client was suffering from a concussion and idiopathic transverse myelitis.

Medical Details and Surgical Outcomes for Helen Haines

Helen Haines sustained injuries when a Toyota LandCruiser struck her outside her electoral office on Monday. Her husband, Phil Haines, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that his wife had lost both legs as a result of the collision. Surgeons amputated her left leg on Monday and subsequently removed her right leg on Wednesday.

Deeply shocked by horrific attack on Australian Federal MP Helen Haines in her constituency. Helen is greatly respected for her integrity & commitment to the public interest. My thoughts are with Helen & her family as she battles critical injuries. 💔https://t.co/HFLsHSItsz — https://x.com/HelenClarkNZ/status/2112371114257305826

Leaders across Australia and internationally, including Anthony Albanese and New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, expressed deep shock and condemned the violence.

Clinical Reality of Idiopathic Transverse Myelitis

Transverse myelitis is a rare neurological disorder characterized by inflammation of the spinal cord. This inflammatory response damages the myelin sheath, the protective fatty coating around nerve fibers that facilitates rapid communication between the brain and the body.

The condition can occur after an infection. When clinicians cannot identify an underlying trigger, they categorize the diagnosis as idiopathic. Estimates indicate that transverse myelitis occurs at a rate of 1.34 to eight new cases per million individuals annually worldwide, translating to roughly 37 to 220 diagnoses across Australia each year.

Treatment protocols rely primarily on high-dose steroids to suppress spinal inflammation and preserve nerve insulation. In severe cases unresponsive to steroids, physicians utilize plasma exchange procedures to filter inflammatory agents from the blood. Neurologists direct ongoing patient care with support from multidisciplinary teams, including physiotherapists and pain specialists.

Police Address Rising Threats Against Public Officials

Federal and state law enforcement agencies confirmed they held no prior intelligence indicating Nugent posed an immediate threat to the independent parliamentarian. Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett noted that authorities are currently addressing a rising volume of online abuse and threats directed at public officials.

The case returns to the legal system for a committal hearing scheduled in February.

Another deliberate attack on democracy itself. Best wishes to Australian MP Helen Haines at this time of great difficulty. While assaults on elected parliamentarians are, sadly on the increase they must never become acceptable or tolerated. https://t.co/sOkdvYip3a — https://x.com/CharlieFlanagan/status/2112580767402357121