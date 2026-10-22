Tesla App Adds Native Support for iPad and iPhone Duo

Tesla updated its mobile application this week to version 4.62.0, introducing native iPad and iPhone Duo support that adapts both vehicle and home energy management controls for larger displays, macrumors.com reported.

Interface Layout and Vehicle Controls

Previously, iPad owners had to run the standard iPhone app inside a letterboxed window without native screen adaptation. The updated interface uses a two-column layout. Navigation and settings reside on the left side, while a large, interactive 3D rendering of the vehicle or home energy system occupies the right panel.

The vehicle view delivers direct access to core hardware functions. Users can manage cabin climate, monitor charging rates, and adjust security parameters alongside the expanded car rendering. Shortcuts for everyday vehicle commands sit adjacent to the graphic.

The Tesla App is rolling out now for iPad, iPhone Duo, and Android Tablets and Foldables.Finally on the big screens you bring around with you pic.twitter.com/xfsqvMvTDa — https://x.com/AlexGuichet/status/2112933588132155719

Home Energy Visualizations

The updated layout applies equally to residential power systems.

Tesla design team member Alex Guichet announced the software release on October 21 through social media. He posted screenshots confirming that the new tablet-optimized interface also extends support to Android tablets and foldable mobile hardware.

Out team of designers rethought many screens across the app to fill a bigger size We’re still brainstorming, and will update and polish more in future releases pic.twitter.com/yM8nt04EVT — https://x.com/AlexGuichet/status/2112933609153937513

Software Requirements Precede the iPhone Duo Hardware Release

The rollout lands directly ahead of the iPhone Duo hardware release scheduled for Friday, October 23. Apple opened App Store submissions for iPhone Duo applications earlier in the month. While legacy phone apps could previously run on the form factor, native scaling requires compilation using the iOS 27.1 software development kit or later. Unoptimized third-party applications render with persistent black borders on the inner display.

Version 4.62.0 is currently distributing through the App Store for iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch users, alongside availability for Android tablet and foldable ecosystems.