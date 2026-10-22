Online Nihilistic Extremism: The Case of Kalana Limkin and the Cultist Group

Kalana Limkin, a 21-year-old former Hilo high school student, has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for leading a “sadistic” online cult that groomed and abused vulnerable young girls. The court found that Limkin operated a violent, nihilistic extremist group known as “Cultist” via the Discord app, where he coerced victims—some as young as 12—into performing acts of self-harm and sharing explicit imagery under the threat of blackmail.

The sentencing, handed down in July, includes an additional 20 years of supervised release. Limkin is currently serving his term in a medium-security federal prison in Pennsylvania. This federal conviction focuses on crimes committed as an adult, though he remains involved in a separate state-level case regarding online crimes committed before he turned 18.

Federal investigators link Limkin’s activities to a broader, disturbing trend of online nihilistic violent extremism. Unlike traditional extremism, this movement is not tied to a specific religion or political ideology but is rooted in the belief that life is meaningless and society should be dismantled from within. Prosecutors identify “Cultist” as an offshoot of a larger extremist organization known as “764.”

Limkin Targeted Mentally Vulnerable Girls for Manipulation

Court records reveal that Limkin preyed on multiple girls between the ages of 12 and 16, admitting in a sentencing memo that he specifically sought out victims struggling with their mental health because they were “easy to manipulate.”

One victim, identified as “Jane,” began communicating with Limkin in 2021 after meeting him through Omegle, a platform that has been linked to the grooming of minors. Jane, who was 12 at the time, initially believed she was in a romantic relationship. However, the dynamic quickly turned abusive. Limkin imposed strict rules on her daily life, including restrictions on when she could eat and prohibiting her from cursing.

To ensure compliance, Limkin solicited nude photographs and took screenshots of the victims’ social media followers. He used these as threats, saying he would leak the images to friends and family if his orders were not followed.

Limkin Coerced Victims into Self-Harm and Violence

The abuse extended beyond digital blackmail into physical violence. Court documents state that Limkin pressured girls to carve his name into their skin and, in some instances, coerced them into harming pets or younger siblings on camera. One victim reportedly suffered a forearm injury so severe she required staples at a hospital; another was blackmailed into killing a pet and cutting off her own hair.

Limkin viewed recordings of these acts as “grisly trophies of his sadistic success.” In some of the most extreme cases, he attempted to persuade girls to commit suicide and film the act. When one victim managed to escape his influence, Limkin told other group members, “there are other girls to do stuff with, it doesn’t matter.”

While Limkin lived in Hilo, his reach was global. Attorneys for nine victims requested restitution from the government, and Jane reported that other victims resided in the United States, Russia, and Hong Kong.

A Surge in Nihilistic Extremism

The FBI has warned that Limkin’s case is not an isolated incident. In February, the agency issued an open letter to parents warning about the “764” group and similar organizations that use chatrooms to coerce children into self-harm. The FBI stated it has investigated more than 350 people across the U.S. for connections to these violent extremist organizations.

Data from the Polarization & Extremism Research and Innovation Lab at American University shows a sharp increase in these cases, coinciding with the isolation of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recorded incidents of online nihilistic violent extremism rose from six in 2019 to 110 in 2026. These cases have spanned 34 countries and are believed to have contributed to 93 deaths, including those resulting from coerced suicide.

Hawaii State Case Addresses Limkin's Juvenile Crimes

The legal response to these groups is intensifying.

For the families affected, the aftermath has resulted in a total overhaul of technology use.

The focus now shifts to the pending state case in Hawaiʻi, which will address the crimes Limkin committed as a juvenile.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org in the US and Canada, or call 111 in the UK. These services are free, confidential, and available 24/7.