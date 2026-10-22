A$AP Rocky Releases “SWAT TEAM” Music Video from DON’T BE DUMB Album

A$AP Rocky has released the official music video for “SWAT TEAM,” a standout track from his long-awaited fourth studio album, Don’t Be Dumb. Co-directed by Rocky and Arnaud Deroudilhe and produced by Frenzy Paris, the visual drops amidst a busy album cycle and a rapid-fire rollout of new music.

Don’t Be Dumb World Tour Visual Highlights

Fans first caught a glimpse of “SWAT TEAM” as a live snippet during the sold-out Don’t Be Dumb World Tour across the UK, Europe, and upcoming dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The new video showcases a tactical standoff that flips the script, with Rocky and his crew turning the tables to overtake law enforcement.

The release follows last Friday’s drop of “Shroom Clouds,” featuring Reggie and Jeremih, continuing an aggressive release schedule for his first full-length project in eight years.

The Cinematic Flip in the “SWAT TEAM” Visual

The premise of the “SWAT TEAM” music video centers on a high-stakes tactical confrontation. Law enforcement units move in to surround A$AP Rocky, but the artist remains entirely unfazed by the pressure. As the narrative progresses, Rocky and his crew subvert the initial power dynamics, neutralizing the tactical units and taking complete command of the scene. This sharp pivot transforms the hunters into the hunted, giving the track’s title a layered, ironic weight.

Co-directed by Rocky alongside Arnaud Deroudilhe and brought to life by the Paris-based production company Frenzy Paris, the visual arrives hot on the heels of another major drop. Just days prior, Rocky released “Shroom Clouds” featuring Reggie and Jeremih, accompanied by a dreamy, psychedelic music video on Monday. Dropping two distinct visual projects in under a week underscores a deliberate push to sustain momentum for the Don’t Be Dumb era following its January release.

A$AP ROCKY – SWAT TEAM (Official Video)

Global Tour Milestones and Don’t Be Dumb Era Rollout

The new video arrives right as Rocky’s live touring schedule hits a fever pitch. Earlier in October, he wrapped up a massive 25-date run spanning 19 countries across the UK and Europe, playing entirely sold-out arenas. That leg made history by cementing Rocky as the first rap artist to headline eight arena shows across Central and Eastern Europe.

The international momentum continues this December when the tour heads to Australia and New Zealand, marking Rocky’s return to those markets after an eight-year absence. These live performances showcase fresh cuts from Don’t Be Dumb—his first proper studio album in eight years—alongside fan favorites. The album features standout tracks such as “Punk Rocky,” “Stay Here 4 Life” featuring Brent Faiyaz, “Stole Ya Flow,” and “Helicopter,” complete with a distinct gothic cover illustration designed in collaboration with Tim Burton.

A$AP ROCKYSWAT TEAM(MUSIC VIDEO)OUT NOW 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ZyzxgRn71e — https://x.com/HotNewHipHop/status/2112909062220267651

Project / Tour Leg Key Collaborators / Details Timeline & Scope Don’t Be Dumb (Album) Features Brent Faiyaz, Tim Burton (Cover Art) Released in January (First album in 8 years) “SWAT TEAM” Music Video Co-directed by A$AP Rocky & Arnaud Deroudilhe; Frenzy Paris Released following “Shroom Clouds” drop