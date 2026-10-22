US Awards $245,000 to Restore Alexander Hamilton’s Childhood Home in Nevis

The U.S. government awarded $245,000 this month to the Caribbean island of Nevis to restore Hamilton House, the 17th-century Georgian stone building where Alexander Hamilton spent his childhood, as the United States approaches its 250th anniversary.

US Funding Helps Restore Hamilton House Museum

Nevis received $245,000 from the U.S. government to restore the historic Hamilton House museum.

The 17th-century building, originally constructed around 1680, has suffered persistent damage from time and salty air.

Nevis Premier Mark Brantley expressed gratitude for the funding, noting the site’s importance to both the U.S. and the island.

Funding the Restoration of Hamilton House

The financial backing targets a structure that has required constant upkeep due to environmental wear. Built around 1680, the two-story stone building in Charlestown was destroyed by an earthquake in 1840 and last underwent restoration in 1983. Today, it functions as a museum holding documents from the early years of America’s first treasury secretary alongside exhibits dedicated to other Caribbean figures.

Time and salty air have continuously damaged the woodwork of the historic property, presenting ongoing preservation challenges for local authorities. Speaking to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Nevis Premier Mark Brantley acknowledged the difficulties local preservationists have faced.

“We have tried valiantly as locals to preserve these very important historical monuments,” Brantley said.

Connecting Nevis to the Founding of the United States

Alexander Hamilton was born on Nevis in the mid-18th century, living there during his early childhood at his adopted father’s home before eventually moving to the North American colonies and shaping the financial systems of the newly formed United States.

Premier Brantley emphasized that Hamilton’s legacy serves as a powerful reminder of the impact small territories can have on global history. “Hamilton is significant because I think it’s a demonstration of what a small island like Nevis, a little dot in the ocean, can contribute to the founding of the greatest nation in the world, the United States,” he told The Associated Press.

Milestone Year Original Construction of Building c. 1680 Earthquake Destruction 1840 Prior Restoration Effort 1983

Looking Ahead to the U.S. Semiquincentennial

The grant arrives as the United States prepares to mark its 250th anniversary, bringing renewed attention to the transatlantic roots of its founding figures.

“Hamilton remains, I think, an iconic figure for us and a figure that we can look at his legacy and inspire our own people to achieve and to know that greatness is available for all of us,” Brantley said.