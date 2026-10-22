The China Development Bank issued 36.1 billion yuan in loans during the first three quarters of the year to fund urban underground pipeline upgrades and municipal utility renewals across regions including Shanghai and Jilin, China Development Bank reported.

Financing the Invisible Infrastructure of Shanghai

Urban underground networks encompass essential municipal conduits like gas lines, water supply, drainage, sewage, thermal heat pipes, and utility tunnels. These subterranean systems form the critical framework keeping cities functioning safely and stably. Shanghai, which established one of the earliest urban gas pipeline networks in the country, has faced mounting safety risks stemming from aging infrastructure.

The Shanghai branch of the development bank coordinated directly with local municipal departments and project administrators to structure a funding model combining special treasury bonds with policy bank financing. During the first three quarters, the branch disbursed over 3.5 billion yuan to back the continuous overhaul of aging gas conduits.

Deploying Holographic Digital Twins in Chuzhou

Under the national push for infrastructure lifecycle safety engineering, regional authorities are accelerating digital information upgrades to monitor and issue warnings for subterranean hazards in real time. In Chuzhou, Anhui province, 18,000 kilometers of gas, water supply, and drainage pipelines are now mapped within a holographic three-dimensional digital twin system. More than 30000 sensing devices operate continuously to track network integrity.

The Anhui branch of the bank engaged with Chuzhou’s safety engineering project from its first phase, combining financial backing with consultative design alongside local authorities to establish a sustainable funding framework. The branch issued 220 million yuan in loans to construct safety monitoring centers and sensor perception networks. Since launching, the monitoring platform has identified and resolved over 800 potential incidents involving gas leaks, water losses, and urban flooding, allowing municipal teams to address risks early.

Future Deployment Under Policy Guidelines

Operating as a policy-backed financial institution supporting national strategies, the development bank intends to target core municipal infrastructure priorities under the upcoming five-year planning cycle. Regional branches will continue aligning with local project registries to expand financing capacity and increase support for urban livability initiatives.