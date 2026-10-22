Married at First Sight Investigated by Police After Contestant Claim

Police visited the set of reality television series Married at First Sight in Australia following a complaint from a male contestant. The participant alleged that producers sourced private information about him and shared it with his on-screen bride during the filming of the upcoming season.

The reality television franchise faces fresh scrutiny after a police investigation was launched into allegations of an inappropriate nature during production. Filming for the program’s fourteenth season began in July ahead of a scheduled premiere in early February 2027. The inquiry centers on claims that production staff obtained private information regarding a male participant and disclosed it to his television partner.

South Sydney Police Investigate Report of Inappropriate Content

Law enforcement involvement began on August 24, when officers visited a Zetland apartment building in Sydney after a formal report was filed. According to local publishing reports, the complainant was a male groom who alleged that producers ambushed him by sharing very personal details concerning himself and an ex-partner.

Authorities in New South Wales confirmed the initial steps taken by local commanders.

Officers attached to South Sydney Police Area Command commenced an investigation following a report of inappropriate content being shared. NSW Police spokesperson, via Sydney Morning Herald and Yahoo Lifestyle

Police in Sydney conducted interviews and seized phones during their inquiries. Following those initial steps, investigators stated that the matter will be referred to WA Police Force. However, officials on the other side of the country stated that while they believe a referral is coming, at this time it has not been received.

Police investigate Married at First Sight Australia after 'inappropriate' allegations https://t.co/nKQxuuuCha — https://x.com/BBCNews/status/2113218950632812900

Nine Entertainment Refers Police Inquiries to EndemolShine Australia

The program is broadcast by Nine Entertainment and produced by EndemolShine Australia. Network representatives confirmed awareness of the ongoing police inquiries while distancing the broadcaster from direct involvement in the production’s day-to-day operations.

We are aware of a police investigation involving EndemolShine Australia and all enquiries should be directed to them. Nine spokeswoman, via PerthNow

Production company representatives could not be reached and did not respond to requests for comment regarding the allegations. Authorities have not elaborated on what the inappropriate content specifically entailed, and it remains undetermined what exact laws might have been contravened by the reported sharing of material.

Photo: PerthNow

WA Law Penalizes Distribution of Intimate Images Without Consent

While the precise legal statutes applicable to the current complaint remain unconfirmed, under Western Australia law, the distribution of intimate images without consent can carry a prison sentence of up to three years or a fine reaching $18,000. Public reports have noted potential parallels to state revenge porn legislation governing intimate digital media, though officials have not confirmed which legal provisions are under review.

The reality program has faced numerous regulatory and legal controversies in prior seasons. SafeWork NSW issued three improvement notices to the production last year following safety complaints from participants and viewers regarding workplace management and psychological hazards. The franchise also encountered international controversy earlier this year when episodes of the United Kingdom edition were pulled from Nine’s streaming platform after former contestants made serious criminal allegations against their on-screen partners.