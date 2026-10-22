International Criminal Court Wins EU Sakharov Prize

The International Criminal Court has won the European Union’s 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought. European Parliament President Roberta Metsola announced the €50,000 award in Strasbourg, arriving just weeks after the Trump administration imposed sweeping sanctions to cripple the tribunal over its investigations.

Strasbourg Announcement Follows U.S. Sanctions Against Tribunal Staff

The European Parliament selected the International Criminal Court on October 22, 2026, to receive its highest human rights honor.

Parliament President Roberta Metsola made the formal announcement during a plenary session in Strasbourg, France, where lawmakers greeted the decision with a standing ovation. Metsola stated that the European Union is founded upon respect for multilateralism and international institutions, emphasizing that the honor recognizes the tribunal’s work in upholding international law and justice.

The #ICC thanks the European Parliament @Europarl_EN for awarding the Court and its officials the 2026 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, at a time when the Court and its officials face unprecedented challenges. pic.twitter.com/wHEZ1XksiQ — https://x.com/IntlCrimCourt/status/2113220708751053127

Established in 2002 and based in The Hague, Netherlands, the court serves as a tribunal of last resort to prosecute genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and aggression.

The distinction arrives in the wake of escalating pressure from Washington. On October 9, 2026, the United States administration announced sweeping sanctions designating the court as an institution, aiming to block its financial services, technology access, and transactions involving U.S. dollars.

Photo: The Hill

The administration stated its campaign aims to dismantle the tribunal. This campaign involves investigations touching on the United States and its allies, including Israel, following arrest warrants issued for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as prior inquiries regarding U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the threat of sanctions against the court as unacceptable, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asserted that the tribunal must be free to pursue its mission independently and without pressure or intimidation.

I welcome the Sakharov Prize awarded to the International Criminal Court.For victims of the world's gravest crimes, justice means a voice.The @IntlCrimCourt must be free to pursue its mission, independently, and without pressure or intimidation.Europe stands firmly behind… — https://x.com/i/status/2113223721737408721

This award comes at a time when the Court and its officials face unprecedented challenges, including sanctions aimed at disrupting the Court’s judicial mandate. Tomoko Akane, ICC president and top judge, via Associated Press

ICC President Tomoko Akane welcomed the recognition, noting that it carries particular significance against the backdrop of these unprecedented challenges by reaffirming the importance of independent judicial institutions.

The Sakharov Prize is named after Soviet dissident Andrei Sakharov and was created in 1988. Previous recipients of the award include South African leader Nelson Mandela in 1988, Aung San Suu Kyi in 1990, Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, Mahsa Jina Amini and the Woman, Life, Freedom movement in Iran in 2023, and Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado in 2024.

🇪🇺🇺🇸Extraterritorial US sanctions against the International Criminal Court are totally unacceptable. Europe must protect its citizens and businesses – including through the EU Blocking Statute.No Surrender!My clear message in the European Parliament 👇 pic.twitter.com/RSD7ZM2nze — https://x.com/berndlange/status/2112948908364325309

Other past laureates include Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut and Georgian journalist Mzia Amaglobeli in 2025, alongside the people of Ukraine. Former ICC judge Navi Pillay received the Nobel Peace Prize last year.

S&D Group Backs Tribunal Nomination over Other Finalists

Yannis Maniatis stated that the S&D group stands by the institution and remains committed to safeguarding its work free from external interference. Maniatis is a vice-chair of the group, and he warned that allowing international justice to erode permits those who believe themselves above the law to prevail.

Photo: Toronto Star

French Member of the European Parliament Chloé Ridel, who also backed the nomination, characterized the honor as a message of hope and resistance sent to Donald Trump.

Lawmakers chose the tribunal over two remaining finalists on the shortlist: imprisoned Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu and Iranian twin sisters Taraneh and Romina Rahimi, who were held for participating in anti-government demonstrations.

HR/VP @kajakallas addressed the @Europarl_EN plenary on European support for the @IntlCrimCourt (ICC).The HR/VP stressed that undermining the ICC goes against European interests, including the EU’s commitment to international law and the rule of law.Read the full intervention… pic.twitter.com/XsUKr4KA6u — https://x.com/eu_eeas/status/2112952149197922528

Lissu, who leads the Chadema party in Tanzania, has been detained since April 2025 and faces treason charges and the potential death penalty over accusations of inciting the public to boycott elections.

David McAllister, chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs representing the European People’s Party, highlighted the political nature of Lissu’s detention and noted that the Sakharov Prize helps make the voices of those defending freedom heard during times of war and rising repression.

Photo: WTOP News

The Rahimi sisters represent citizens facing severe persecution under Iranian authorities, with twenty-one-year-old Taraneh Rahimi having been sentenced to death and her sister Romina sentenced to 36 years in prison for taking part in anti-government protests.

European Union Leaders Weigh Retaliatory Measures

In response to the U.S. financial restrictions, the European Parliament tasked the European Commission with initiating protective steps, specifically aimed at allowing European companies to continue providing services to the court without violating foreign penalties.