Italy approves €550 million emergency decree to stabilize supply chains

A severe wave of transport strikes across southern Italy has paralyzed distribution networks, leaving supermarket shelves bare in Naples, cutting off aviation fuel at regional airports, and forcing universities to transition to remote learning. Triggered by skyrocketing diesel costs, the protests prompted Giorgia Meloni’s government to convene an extraordinary Council of Ministers on Thursday to approve an emergency decree valued at 550 million euros, aiming to clear vital roadways and stabilize supply chains.

The disruption has hit the regions of Sicily, Calabria, Campania, and Apulia hardest, creating an immediate squeeze on everyday logistics. In Naples, nearly a week of roadblocks has left grocery stores stripped of fresh produce while area gas stations run entirely dry. Aviation infrastructure has suffered a parallel blow, with fuel reserves depleting completely at the Reggio Calabria and Crotone airports, alongside strict supply rations in Naples that require incoming flights to refuel elsewhere.

Italy Truckers’ Protest: Empty Shelves and Fuel Shortages Hit Southern Italy | TSG

The Italian government’s emergency package targets the root causes of the unrest by refinancing fiscal deductions for the transport sector, enhancing fuel price bonuses, and suspending commercial vehicle leasing payments for five months. The broader state commitment involves mobilizing upwards of 1 billion euros in total relief for road haulage. While the legislative announcement has tempered tensions—leading La Repubblica to report that most southern pickets have dispersed—stubborn bottlenecks remain, notably at the critical intersection of the A1 and A30 motorways in the Campanian province of Caserta.

“No se trata de promesas, sino de recursos que ya están llegando al sector. El Ministerio de Transportes ya ha empezado a pagar,” Meloni stated in a video message released via social media, urging demonstrators to clear the remaining blockades.

Escalating Pressures on Fuel Prices and Agricultural Costs

The standoff traces back to prolonged volatility in global energy markets, intensified sharply by the ongoing conflict in Iran that began in February. Diesel prices on Italian motorways have climbed to an average of 2.30 euros per liter, with regular gasoline hovering around 2.05 euros. Agricultural association Coldiretti reports that farm-use diesel has nearly doubled, surging from 0.85 to 1.62 euros per liter.

These mounting energy expenses have pushed Italian freight costs to an average of 1.12 euros per kilometer, outpacing neighbors like France at 1.08 euros and Germany at 1.04 euros.

Photo: laprimeraenlinea.com

Rome Targets Roadblocks as Organized Crime Risks Rise

As the economic fallout widens, Rome has taken a harder line against unlawful roadblocks. Interior Ministry figures show that police had identified 1,339 individuals, filed formal complaints against 71, and issued 242 fines by Wednesday. Law enforcement agencies have deployed special security details to escort roughly 500 supply trucks safely past hostile picket lines.

Minister of Justice Carlo Nordio stated that it is “very probable” organized crime networks are attempting to hijack the protests for illicit gain.

Watch: Empty shelves in southern Italy amid truckers’ fuel protests

A Coalition of Grievances Spreads Across Maritime and Agricultural Sectors

The trucking strike has quickly catalyzed wider labor unrest across Italy’s primary sectors. Agricultural producers, squeezed by parallel spikes in operational overhead, have joined forces with the road transport workers.

With temporary tax cuts on retail fuel proving insufficient to stave off widespread distribution failures, the administration faces an ongoing challenge to restore operational stability. While highway checkpoints gradually reopen under police supervision, the broader question remains whether emergency financial infusions will prove sufficient to calm a compounding national energy crisis.