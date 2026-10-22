Core Natural Resources to Announce Q3 2026 Financial Results on November 5

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) announced it will release its third-quarter 2026 financial results on November 5, 2026, before market trading opens, followed by a live investor conference call at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, investors.corenaturalresources.com reported.

The Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer operates a portfolio of low-cost longwall mines, including the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, Leer, Leer South, and West Elk mines, alongside the Black Thunder surface mine. Formed in January 2025 through the merger of CONSOL Energy and Arch Resources, the company supplies metallurgical and thermal coal to domestic and seaborne markets via two East Coast marine export terminals.

Core Natural Resources Schedules Earnings Call for November 5

Participants wishing to join the live earnings discussion on November 5 can dial 800-836-8184 domestically or +1 646-357-8785 internationally approximately five to ten minutes prior to the 10:00 a.m. start time, according to the company’s investor relations disclosure. No passcode is required to enter the call. Concurrently, a live webcast will stream through the investor relations portal at Core Natural Resources Investor Relations, where an archived replay will remain available after the event concludes.

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The earnings distribution will hit PR Newswire ahead of the opening bell. Investor relations contact Deck Slone can be reached at (314) 994-2766 or via [email protected], while media inquiries are handled by Erica Fisher at (724) 416-8292 or [email protected].

Event Detail Specification Company Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) Earnings Release Date November 5, 2026 (Before Market Open) Conference Call Time 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time Domestic Dial-In 800-836-8184 International Dial-In +1 646-357-8785

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.