Rachael Ray shares weight loss and health insights

I have no menopausal signs of any kind, Rachael Ray told People, sharing insights into her health and lifestyle following a 40-pound weight loss transformation. The 58-year-old television personality and celebrity chef revealed that her approach centers on avoiding restrictive eating, embracing the Mediterranean diet, and increasing physical activity.

Ray Eats Garden Vegetables to Promote Longevity

Ray shared that she has been eating more vegetables than ever, largely sourced from her own garden beds where she and her husband grow everything from squashes and zucchinis to eggplants. By focusing on the Mediterranean diet—which emphasizes seafood, legumes, nuts, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains—she incorporates plenty of color into her meals to obtain necessary vitamins.

You don’t need a multivitamin, you need the rainbow of vegetables, Ray previously noted on Dr. Oz regarding the eating plan, which she credits with lowering heart disease risk and promoting longevity. Alongside fresh produce, she highlights eggs as a nutrient-rich and affordable protein source, while also encouraging the consumption of fresh fish and sardines for good fats.

Daily Chores and Doctor Advice Support Ray's Wellness

Beyond her dietary habits, Ray maintains an active lifestyle rooted in everyday chores and physical work. I am a homemaker. I love chores. I love being in the kitchen. I always work with my brain every day. I’m always writing something, she shared on her podcast, I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead. She added that she enjoys making and planning dinners and helping carry in wood.

The television personality also addressed her overall wellness routine, mentioning that she follows her doctor’s advice regarding hormone replacement. She also noted that her husband of 21 years, John Cusimano, is focused on supplements, contributing to a household centered on mindful health habits and purposeful daily routines.