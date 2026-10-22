Mark Allen Reveals 10-Week Mental Health Clinic Stay Before Snooker Return

Former snooker world number one Mark Allen revealed he spent 10 weeks in a mental health clinic prior to his return at the Northern Ireland Open, candidly admitting in a social media statement that he was “not OK” and had contemplated retirement after a devastating defeat at the Crucible.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Match Sharpness Decline: A 10-week clinical layoff contributed to his 4-2 defeat against Jordan Brown.

Ranking Vulnerability: Having held the world number one spot in 2024, extended absences risk destabilizing his top-tier seeding protection.

Allen Returns from Six Month Absence

Allen’s opening match at the Northern Ireland Open in Belfast marked his first competitive appearance in nearly six months, according to Reuters. The 40-year-old Northern Irishman had stayed away from the professional circuit for unspecified personal reasons following a gut-wrenching World Championship semi-final loss to Wu Yize in April, where he missed a black off its spot to win the frame.

talkSPORT react to Mark Allen's heartbreaking interview as he opens up on his mental health issues

Following a 4-2 defeat to his friend and compatriot Jordan Brown on Tuesday, Allen delivered an emotional post-match interview with TNT Sports. He stated that he felt “really overwhelmed” and openly questioned whether his playing career was effectively over.

Inside the 10-Week Clinic Stay

Providing clarity on his absence via a statement on X on Wednesday, Allen detailed the severe personal struggles he faced away from the baize. He confirmed that he discharged himself specifically to compete in front of his home crowd in Belfast.

Photo: expressandstar.com

“Everything I said in that interview was true. However, rest assured I’m doing my best to turn things round. I have been in a mental health clinic for the last 10 weeks, finally discharging so I could attempt to play in Belfast,” Allen wrote.

The 12-time ranking event winner expressed profound gratitude toward his family, pointing out that he owed it to his daughter to let her see him play for what could be his final time on tour. He also credited the therapists, staff, and fellow patients at the facility for carrying him through extremely dark days where he “literally didn’t see a future in anything.”

Tournament Milestone Details Ranking Titles 12 (Including UK Championship & Masters) World Ranking Peak World Number One (2024) Crucible Best Semi-Finalist (Three Times) Current Absence Length Nearly Six Months (April to October)

Support from the Tour and Competitors

Throughout his treatment, World Snooker officials remained in close contact. Allen specifically highlighted Simon Brownell and Neil Tomkins for their sustained support, noting that Brownell even visited him during his clinic stay.

Mark Allen Admits Career May Be Over After Ten Weeks in Clinic

Reflecting on his return match, Allen was adamant that his opponent’s victory should not be overshadowed by personal revelations. Allen praised Brown for handling a deeply emotional atmosphere with grace and skill.

Brown voiced strong support for his compatriot after the match, telling reporters that snooker remains Allen’s true love and expressing confidence in his eventual recovery. Allen confirmed he will continue his medical treatments moving forward to evaluate what lies ahead for his career.