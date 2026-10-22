Manchester United’s 4-1 defeat to Como represents the latest milestone in a downward trajectory under the Glazer family ownership, compounded by recent tactical friction under Michael Carrick, front-office missteps in the transfer market, and historical decisions made by Sir Alex Ferguson.

Bookmakers View Manchester United as Non-Favorites

Managerial Volatility: Paul Merson expressed concern over Michael Carrick’s demoralised demeanor and suggested it would not be surprising if he lost his job.

Betting Markets: Standard expectations have inverted, with bookmakers treating Manchester United as non-favorites or 50/50 propositions against opposition like Bournemouth and Brentford.

The Anatomy of a Dressing Room Disconnect

Following the heavy loss in Italy, senior figures within the squad made public admissions regarding the state of the club. Bruno Fernandes addressed conditions inside the dressing room, while Lisandro Martinez pointed toward operational flaws upstairs, particularly concerning recruitment strategies during the transfer window. Sky Sports News Chief Correspondent Kaveh Solhekol noted that these public statements reflect deep frustration rather than mere distraction.

Solhekol stated that players are trying to tell fans something is wrong and that the big story is that Manchester United have been falling apart since the Glazers bought the club.

Has Glazer ownership held Manchester United back? 🏟️ Kaveh Solhekol believes it may be time for a change at the top. pic.twitter.com/EBo1IqJcmE — https://x.com/SkySportsNews/status/2113202875186762069

Pundit Henry Winter disagreed with Fernandes publicly questioning Michael Carrick’s tactics on Paper Talk, yet the underlying debate highlights questions regarding squad quality. Analysts continue to question how many members of the current starting XI would command places in rival lineups at Arsenal, Liverpool, or Manchester City.

Debt Costs Exceed 2 Billion Pounds

While revenues remain at record levels despite a lack of European football last season, the ownership structure faces intense criticism. Servicing debt implemented through the Glazers' buyout has cost the club more than £2 billion over the past 20 years. Meanwhile, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS operate under geographic limitations, with leadership constrained by international residency requirements.

Operating adjustments under new stakeholders have included widespread redundancies affecting roughly 40 percent of personnel, alongside rising ticket pricing that continues to alienate matchgoers. Consequently, observers note that clubs like Brentford and Brighton operate with greater structural efficiency on the pitch.

Metric / Area Manchester United Context Comparative Status Ownership Model Buy-out debt exceeding £2bn (20-year span) Lagging behind others putting money into their clubs Recent Form Heavy 4-1 defeat away to Como Hovering near relegation concerns ahead of Bournemouth fixture Revenue Standing Record financial influx despite missing Europe Disconnected from on-field tactical performance

The Legacy and Complicity of Sir Alex Ferguson

Discussions surrounding the club’s structural decline frequently revisit the tenure of Sir Alex Ferguson. While his managerial achievements remain unmatched in the post-war era, analysts highlight his non-interference during the buyout 21 years ago. Historical disputes regarding the Rock of Gibraltar racehorse indirectly catalyzed the acquisition of shares that allowed the Glazer family to seize control.

Pundits emphasize that even a return of Ferguson would fail to alter the current trajectory, given that English football's finances have shifted permanently away from historic matchday-driven revenue models.

Paul Merson Notes Michael Carrick Looks Demoralised

Attention now turns to the technical area and Michael Carrick’s tenure. Paul Merson expressed concern regarding Carrick’s flat demeanor and demoralized body language following recent fixtures, suggesting a disconnect between the manager, his squad, and the hierarchy following an unproductive summer window. With a Premier League fixture against Bournemouth approaching on Sunday, October 25, the team confronts a precarious 50/50 prospect where defeat would reflect the current baseline expectation for the club.

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