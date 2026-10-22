Global Cyber Security Alert: Critical PHP Vulnerabilities Found

An international cybersecurity alert was triggered after artificial intelligence tools exposed two critical vulnerabilities in PHP, a foundational programming language powering nearly 70% of identified websites worldwide, prompting governments and enterprises globally to urgently apply patches or disconnect vulnerable servers.

Critical PHP Vulnerabilities Prompt Global Emergency Directives

Two critical PHP vulnerabilities, designated CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, received a severity score of 9.2 out of 10 under the international evaluation system.

Major technology firms, including Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) , Google (NASDAQ: GOOGL) , and OpenAI, mobilized as attackers actively probed infrastructure before public disclosures.

, , and OpenAI, mobilized as attackers actively probed infrastructure before public disclosures. Governments across the United States, Japan, Germany, and the Netherlands issued emergency directives instructing system operators to patch systems immediately or take them offline.

Global Infrastructure Forced Offline by Critical PHP Flaws

On Wednesday, October 21, 2026, security teams worldwide confronted a sweeping emergency after the disclosure of severe flaws residing within PHP, an open-source programming language utilized since the early 2000s to construct web applications and content management systems such as WordPress. PHP processes server-side logic for a vast majority of active websites, ranging from news portals to corporate e-commerce portals. The vulnerabilities, officially tracked as CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619, carry a severity rating of 9.2 out of 10, placing them in the critical tier. These software defects permitted unauthenticated remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on vulnerable servers, access internal file systems, and extract confidential database information without requiring valid credentials.

In response to the severity of the threat, public institutions and private enterprises enacted emergency shutdowns.

Watch: Critical Vulnerabilities in PHP & eMudhra Certificates Trigger Global Cybersecurity Alert

Artificial Intelligence Accelerates Threat Discovery and Exploitation

The discovery marks a turning point in software security, representing one of the most important security problems of recent times brought to light through the application of artificial intelligence models. Security firm Wiz described the flaws as the most severe ever detected via AI, while OpenAI noted that the event shows how rapidly AI can locate deep-seated architectural coding errors. Cybersecurity researchers at Calif and OpenAI independently identified the issues in August, communicating them privately to developers while patches were prepared. However, detailed technical information leaked online ahead of the scheduled patch release, compressing response timelines and forcing administrators into an immediate defensive posture.

Sergey Lozhkin of Kaspersky observed that remote code execution vulnerabilities of this magnitude allow malicious actors to install persistent web shells, granting complete administrative control over targeted environments. Meanwhile, e-commerce giant Amazon detected multiple targeted probes via its MadPot threat-detection infrastructure days prior to the public announcement, though the exact vector by which attackers acquired early intelligence remains undetermined.

Photo: TN

PHP Team Releases Secure Builds to Mitigate Exploits

The PHP development team released emergency software updates to mitigate the vulnerabilities, designating versions 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, and 8.2.35 as secure builds. Regulatory and intelligence agencies moved swiftly to enforce compliance. The United States National Security Agency issued an urgent advisory urging organizations to disconnect unpatched systems immediately, warning that the exploit offered a direct gateway into enterprise databases.

In Japan, Sanae Takaichi posted an urgent public appeal on social media urging web operators to verify their server configurations and suspend operations if immediate patching proved unfeasible. Thomas Caspers, vice president of Germany’s BSI, warned that widespread exploitation was probable within hours of the security bulletin’s release. With thousands of web servers remaining exposed across legacy environments that no longer receive official developer support, enterprise IT departments face mounting pressure to complete system migrations and reinforce defenses.

MeitY Probes eMudhra Security Breach; Critical PHP Vulnerabilities Trigger Global Security Alerts

Vulnerability Identifier Severity Score (CVSS) Affected Software Remediation Releases CVE-2026-109618 9.2 / 10 PHP Server-Side Processing Engine 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, 8.2.35 CVE-2026-109619 9.2 / 10 PHP Server-Side Processing Engine 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, 8.2.35