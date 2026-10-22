BBC News to Axe Education Editor Role and 100 Jobs

The BBC is cutting 100 jobs across its news department and combining the roles of education editor and social affairs editor into a single position. The restructuring aims to save £5.5m, though teaching unions and school leaders have criticized the move for potentially diluting public scrutiny of critical sectors.

BBC News Cuts 100 Positions to Reduce Costs

BBC News is eliminating 100 positions as part of a broader cost-cutting drive, with total departmental savings targets potentially rising.

The dedicated roles of education editor—currently held by Branwen Jeffreys—and social affairs editor—held by Alison Holt—will merge into one job.

School leaders and teaching unions have condemned the shift, arguing it compromises critical oversight of crumbling buildings, teacher shortages, and rising child poverty.

Restructuring Plans and Job Cuts Across BBC News

The BBC will no longer employ a dedicated education editor as part of a major cost-cutting drive that targets 100 jobs across BBC News, The Guardian reported. Staff learned that the distinct roles held by education editor Branwen Jeffreys and social affairs editor Alison Holt will be consolidated into a single post to generate £5.5m in savings. Richard Burgess, the director of news content, outlined the changes in a message to staff after conducting a review of on-air editor positions.

Burgess stated that the review evaluated audience demand and editorial requirements to ensure relevance in a shifting news environment. Alongside the education desk changes, the BBC confirmed that the health editor title will disappear when incumbent Hugh Pym departs in the spring. That portfolio will merge into the medical editor role currently managed by Fergus Walsh. Burgess acknowledged the difficulty of the decisions while defending the operational efficiency across the department.

Photo: aol.co.uk

Union Backlash and Warnings Over Scrutiny

Prominent unions and education campaigners immediately challenged the structural reform, arguing it weakens the broadcaster’s ability to hold the government accountable. James Bowen, assistant general secretary of the school leaders’ union NAHT, described the proposal as a deeply regrettable move that dilutes leadership in education coverage. Daniel Kebede, general secretary of the National Education Union, warned that the reduction would diminish public understanding of national education matters. Matt Wrack, general secretary of the NASUWT teachers’ union, emphasized that the public needs thorough public-interest reporting while schools grapple with teacher shortages, funding cuts, and crumbling buildings.

Similar concerns arose regarding social care. Nadra Ahmed, co-chair of the National Care Association, expressed worry that losing a dedicated social affairs editor risks pushing the care sector out of focus just as the prime minister drafts major social care reforms. Inside the corporation, anonymous sources echoed these apprehensions, suggesting the merger erodes coverage breadth for two materially distinct topics. Conversely, other internal sources maintained that dedicated teams of reporters and producers remain in place to guarantee thorough coverage across health, education, and social affairs.

Affected Role Current Incumbent Restructuring Outcome Education Editor Branwen Jeffreys Combined with Social Affairs into a single role Social Affairs Editor Alison Holt Combined with Education into a single role Health Editor Hugh Pym Role eliminated in spring; merged into Medical Editor

BBC News Targets Younger Audiences via Digital Platforms

Alongside the reduction of specialized editor titles, BBC executives are steering on-air talent toward digital-first metrics. Burgess noted that upcoming job requirement reviews will place a greater emphasis on generating impact across social media and digital platforms like YouTube and TikTok. This strategic pivot aligns with wider efforts by the world’s oldest national public service broadcaster to capture younger demographics increasingly consuming news via mobile and video-sharing platforms. Rachel Jupp, the new head of BBC News, highlighted the intensifying financial pressure in an initial staff memo, indicating that the savings goal could climb further as the organization adapts to modern funding constraints.