Sub-Eddington Black Hole Accretion Disks Show Thick Geometries

Standard astrophysical models of matter spiraling into compact objects relied heavily on thin-disk paradigms initially outlined by Shakura and Sunyaev. Recent investigations into stellar-mass black holes at sub-Eddington luminosities, however, reveal dynamic mechanisms within accretion disks that challenge these conventional frameworks. High-luminosity states and transitions down to sub-Eddington thresholds demonstrate that accretion structures become significantly thicker, puffed up by radiation pressure and thermal dynamics. As documented in studies examining transients such as MAXI J0637−430 and 4U 1543−47, these modified structures alter emergent spectra significantly.

Photon Trapping and Disk Self-Shadowing Mechanics

Photon trapping and disk self-shadowing play essential roles in shaping this complex geometry. When gas spirals inward under extreme gravity, photons can be dragged along directly with the dense flow rather than escaping immediately. This dynamic modifies the thermal emission observed by instruments including NICER, NuSTAR, and Swift. Returning radiation—where photons emitted from the inner disk are bent by strong gravitational fields back onto the outer regions of the disk itself—complicates standard spectral reflection models.

Sub-Eddington States Inflate Accretion Flows

Data from transient events demonstrate conclusively that thick, puffed-up disks are not exclusive to super-Eddington luminosities. Mildly sub-Eddington states can also inflate accretion flows, altering the ionization states and polarization signatures of equatorial matter.

Multi-Phase Observations Track Accretion Disk Shifts

Pinpointing these phenomena requires combining X-ray timing spectroscopy with optical and infrared observations. Facilities deployed on space stations and dedicated orbital missions capture wide-band energy spectra during violent outbursts.

When transient sources transition between hard and soft spectral states, the inner edge of the accretion disk shifts. Instruments tracking high-energy X-rays reveal how returning radiation impacts relativistic reflection features. Researchers analyzing iron K-alpha lines and thermal continuum fittings must account for these illumination geometries to derive accurate black hole spin parameters.

Accretion Disk Winds and Angular Momentum Regulation

Accretion disk winds further regulate these systems. Ubiquitous equatorial outflows, observed across multiple black hole transients during soft states, carry away mass and angular momentum. These multi-phase winds interact directly with the radiation field, producing broad absorption features in optical and near-infrared spectra that trace the underlying state of the compact binary.

Reconciling Spin Measurements and Gravitational Wave Data

Despite significant observational advances, tensions persist between X-ray binary spin measurements and data derived from gravitational wave detections. Discrepancies in modeled disk densities and ionization structures indicate that current simulations of global 3D radiation magnetohydrodynamics still lack certain fine-scale thermal feedback loops.

As campaigns continue to monitor new transient outbursts across the sky, theoretical models must reconcile the observed polarization of thermal emission with thick-disk geometries. The interplay between inward accretion flows and outward winds remains a central focus for understanding how stellar-mass black holes process matter in our galaxy.