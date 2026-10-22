US Stocks Slide as AI Concerns Rise and Oil Prices Jump

U.S. equities retreated on Thursday, pressured by significant losses in mega-cap technology shares as skepticism surrounding artificial intelligence spending intensified, while crude oil futures advanced amid escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East.

Tech Shares Fall as Oil Prices Rise

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 218 points, or 0.4%, while the S&P 500 shed 0.9% and the Nasdaq Composite pulled back 1.5%.

Technology shares absorbed the heaviest selling pressure, with Advanced Micro Devices falling more than 5% and Meta Platforms slipping 5% despite beating quarterly revenue estimates.

International benchmark Brent crude futures advanced 3% to trade above $112.45 per barrel following reports of potential geopolitical strikes.

Mega-Cap Technology Shares Slide Despite Positive Earnings Reports

Selling pressure dominated the broader technology sector as investors reassessed the capital expenditures required to sustain the artificial intelligence boom. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped more than 2% and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) slipped 5%. These declines materialized even though Tesla reported third-quarter results that surpassed consensus estimates—albeit accompanied by lackluster automotive revenue—and Meta exceeded revenue expectations while issuing upbeat forward guidance.

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Additional technology stalwarts faced steep pullbacks. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) fell more than 5%, while Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 2% and 1%, respectively. Neocloud leader CoreWeave declined nearly 4%, maintaining elevated bond yields and credit default swaps as market participants scrutinized infrastructure financing costs.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang acknowledged during a CNBC interview that demand for neoclouds remains exceptionally high, yet noted that capital scarcity is actively impeding further expansion. Wells Fargo traders stated in a client note that Huang’s commentary regarding capital constraints is “spooking markets and reigniting the concerns around the capital markets on the credit side being full from a risk appetite standpoint.” Furthermore, JPMorgan trading desks reported that Wednesday’s bullish sentiment reversed overnight as Meta shares rolled over in premarket trading.

Stocks Fall Amid Tech Earnings; Oil Climbs as MidEast Tensions Rise

Equity Index / Ticker Point Change Percentage Change Dow Jones Industrial Average -218 pts -0.4% S&P 500 -0.9% -0.9% Nasdaq Composite -1.5% -1.5%

Crude Oil Surges on Middle East Geopolitical Pressures

While equity markets absorbed losses, energy markets reacted swiftly to emerging geopolitical developments. Oil prices jumped following a report from The New York Times, which cited sources indicating that the United States and Israel are formulating plans for renewed strikes against Iran following upcoming U.S. midterm elections. President Donald Trump added to market anxiety by telling reporters that Washington is not negotiating with Tehran and that developments will occur shortly.

The resulting supply concerns drove international benchmark Brent crude futures 3% higher to exceed $112.45 per barrel. Simultaneously, West Texas Intermediate crude futures advanced 2% to trade above $99.95 per barrel.

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Treasurys Rally as Investors Seek Safe Havens

Capital fleeing risk assets sought safety in fixed-income instruments. Investors drove a broad rally across U.S. government debt, pushing yields lower across the curve. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note yield dropped more than 9 basis points to settle at 5.048%. Concurrently, the 2-year note yield shed 9 basis points to trade at 4.733% as market participants repositioned portfolios against a backdrop of macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.