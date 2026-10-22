Victoria Monet Cancels Final Red Hat Amphitheater Show in Raleigh

Victoria Monét has canceled her scheduled Oct. 27 concert at the Red Hat Amphitheater in downtown Raleigh, WRAL reported, making the Steve Lacy performance on Friday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. the final show at the McDowell Street location.

Victoria Monét Cancels Concert as Red Hat Amphitheater Relocates

Victoria Monét canceled her Oct. 27 concert due to unforeseen production challenges affecting multiple outdoor venues and a small New Orleans location.

The cancellation makes Steve Lacy’s 8 p.m. performance on Friday, Oct. 23, the final concert at the current McDowell Street Red Hat Amphitheater site.

The venue is relocating to a new site nearby, expanding its capacity to more than 6,000 seats in time for the 2027 concert season.

Production Challenges Force Cancellation

The concert slated to be Red Hat Amphitheater’s final event at its current location was called off after Monét announced the cancellation of her Raleigh date. Writing in an Instagram post cited by WRAL, the artist explained that the decision stemmed from logistical hurdles. Due to unforeseen production challenges in our two outdoor venues and the small size of venue in Nola, my Raleigh and New Orleans dates will no longer take place right now. 💔 I’m extremely sorry to everyone who made plans to be there, and I was sooo ready to come see you!! I’m really really sorry, Monét wrote.

Steve Lacy Show Becomes the Finale

With the removal of the Oct. 27 date, the schedule shifted immediately. The Steve Lacy concert, scheduled for 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, now stands as the absolute final show held at the amphitheater on McDowell Street before the venue moves to its new location. The venue’s official website currently lists no other events following the Friday performance.

Transition to the 2027 Season

The current downtown Raleigh site will permanently close following Friday’s event to make way for a relocation just a block away. The new Red Hat Amphitheater is expected to be ready for the 2027 concert season, expanding the venue’s capacity to more than 6,000 seats.